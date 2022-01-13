Priti Patel may rue a comment she made on Twitter about illegal gatherings during lockdown.

It comes as cabinet minister Brandon Lewis urged people to wait for the outcome of an inquiry by senior civil servant Sue Gray into alleged lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall before making judgments on the prime minister’s future.

“The Prime Minister has outlined that he doesn’t believe that he has done anything outside the rules. If you look at what the investigation finds, people will be able to take their own view of that at the time,” he said.

Support

Cabinet ministers rallied round to defend Mr Johnson, but the late interventions of foreign secretary Liz Truss and chancellor Rishi Sunak – both tipped as potential successors – did little to instil confidence in his future.

While Mr Johnson endured a difficult session of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Sunak had notably spent the day away from London on a visit in Devon.

But Northern Ireland Secretary Mr Lewis told Sky News: “I have seen Rishi working with the Prime Minister. They work absolutely hand-in-hand. I know that Rishi has got support for the Prime Minister.”

Mr Lewis insisted Mr Johnson was the right person to be Prime Minister and “I think we will be able to go forward and win a general election”.

Patel

Patel also appeared to back the PM.

Mirror reporter Pippa Crerar tweeted: “Home Sec Priti Patel returning the PM’s loyalty to her during the bullying row by going out to bat for him in a rare appearance on the Tory MPs’ WhatsApp group…”

Home Sec Priti Patel returning the PM’s loyalty to her during the bullying row by going out to bat for him in a rare appearance on the Tory MPs’ WhatsApp group… pic.twitter.com/b3ki5l71sb — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) January 12, 2022

However, people on Twitter were quick to spot a reweeted message from her account from January 2021, not too long before the ‘work event’ in the Downing Street garden.

Patel had retweeted a clip from the Met showing police officers breaking up an illegal rave in Hackney, East London, during lockdown.

She wrote: “This illegal gathering was an insult to those hospitalised with Covid, our NHS staff and everyone staying at home to protect them.

“Thank you to @MetPoliceUK officers for risking your own health to break it up. Police are enforcing the rules to save lives.”

This illegal gathering was an insult to those hospitalised with COVID, our NHS staff and everyone staying at home to protect them.



Thank you to @MetPoliceUK officers for risking your own health to break it up.



Police are enforcing the rules to save lives. https://t.co/R7baF9ATZP — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) January 25, 2021

Reactions

It wasn’t long before people were pointing out the hypocrisy of her comments.

1.

Sept 2020 Priti Patel said she’d call police to report neighbours holding parties.



Today she’s defending Boris Johnson after he admitted doing just that.



As Home Sec she’s responsible for upholding the rule of law for all. Not one rule for your mates & another for everyone else pic.twitter.com/ZrGtCl6jS1 — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) January 12, 2022

2.

What about the other illegal gathering at No 10? — Brian (@bwianair) January 12, 2022

3.

So why didn't they enforce the rules at your boss's place? — Kurt "Rabble Alliance" McMoomoo (@A_48er) January 13, 2022

4.

Probably the only time I shall agree with @pritipatel pic.twitter.com/75p03T0McM — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 12, 2022

5.

I entirely agree with you. Please could you encourage them to also investigate the illegal gathering on 20th May 2020, that the Prime minister today admitted had taken place at 10 downing street? — AmandaS (@Aykaay668) January 12, 2022

6.

Great. Now do this lot: pic.twitter.com/sDSVWoKWdv — Adam Nelmes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 #FBPPR #JohnsonOut (@AdamNelmes) January 12, 2022

7.

8.

Thanks for the reminder Priti. https://t.co/tDcgeqhbTd — Craig Russell. #FBPE #GTTO #FBPPR #FBNHS #FBPA (@CraigRussell80) January 13, 2022

