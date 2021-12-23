Recently Priti Patel had announced in an interview with The Telegraph that she would clamp down on middle class drug users.

Asked if the UK’s middle classes were too relaxed in their attitude to illegal drugs, Ms Patel told the newspaper: ‘There’s no question about this, I’m sorry that I’ve seen through all our work I’m unapologetic about this.

‘The harsh reality is, and I just don’t think drug-users recognise this enough, children are being used as a pawn in that supply chain, kids as young as seven years old.

‘How can anybody think that it’s OK, through addiction, habit or recreational use, to think that that is acceptable? It is not acceptable. It is completely wrong.’

Cocaine in Commons

Patel may want to look at issues closer to home than that after it was announced that sniffer dogs could soon be deployed in parliament to crackdown on drugs use.

The Speaker has vowed to call in the police amid evidence that cocaine and other illegal substances are being used on the parliamentary estate.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he would investigate Westminster’s drug culture after traces of cocaine were found in a number of places accessible only to people with parliamentary passes.

Charles Walker, a Tory MP who chairs the administration committee, told the Sunday Times that the issue would be discussed by a House of Commons commission next week.

“The House of Commons has a long history of using sniffer dogs to detect explosives,” he said. “It may be that we now need to broaden the range of sniffer dogs . . . to include those which can detect drugs.”

Patel brag

In a Facebook post Patel seemed to claim some part of the credit for a huge cocaine bust. 1.2 tonnes of cociane was seized in Kent.

She wrote on the post: “We’re protecting our neighbourhoods from the harm caused by illegal substances like these.”

Reactions

As you can see, her big announcement backfired!

And some more, you get the idea?!

Related: ‘A prime minister in tatters’: European press savages Boris Johnson