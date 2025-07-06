Dozens of protesters were arrested in Parliament Square on Saturday, after they turned out to show their support for Palestine Action. Showing public support for the group, who were recently proscribed as a terrorist organisation, now comes with very serious consequences.

ALSO READ: MPs vote to proscribe Palestine Action as terrorist group

Elderly priest arrested for supporting Palestine Action

Among those apprehended over the weekend, the defining image of this new law coming into effect is that of Sue Parfitt – an 83-year-old priest from Bristol – being detained and led away by police officers, walking stick in hand.

The elderly woman of the cloth was seen holding a placard that read; “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.” She attended the demonstration as part of the Defend Our Juries group, who also wrote to the Met Police to inform them of their planned protest.

Though the civil action was entirely peaceful, the declared backing for Palestine Action was enough to violate the proscription laws. After briefly speaking to the media and telling reporters that the UK ‘is losing its civil liberties’, Parfitt was then escorted away by police officers.

“[Defend Our Juries] was ‘testing the law’. I’m not afraid of being arrested, because I know that we are in the right place doing the right thing. As my friend always says, ‘we cannot be bystanders’. I’m here to stand up for the people of Palestine.” | Sue Parfitt

What lead to the proscription?

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced her plans to proscribe Palestine Action last week, following the group’s latest and most high-profile action at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, which involved two activists spraying paint into the engines of two Voyager aircraft.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer immediately denounced the stunt, describing their actions as “disgraceful” and an “act of vandalism”.

Jeremy Corbyn, however, spoke in support of Palestine Action, and said the proscription of the group will have a “chilling effect on protests”.