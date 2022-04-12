A Conservative MP has defended Boris Johnson’s lockdown law-breaking, claiming the prime minister was having a “quiet drink” – “just like many teachers and nurses” after a long shift.

Speaking on BBC News after it emerged that Johnson, his wife and Rishi Sunak would be issued police fines over the Partygate scandal, Michael Fabricant said he didn’t believe the prime minister “thought he was breaking the law”.

Saying Johnson should “think hard” and make a statement to the House of Commons when it returns from recess next week, Fabricant said: “He has to apologise. Having said that, I don’t think that at any time he thought he was breaking the law.

“At the time, just like many teachers and nurses who after a very, very long shift would go back to the staff room and have a quiet drink, which is more or less what he has done… I don’t think he thought he was breaking the law.

“But we’ve got to carry on governing. I do find it very strange, incidentally, that Keir Starmer is now saying he should resign when only a week ago his line was ‘no he shouldn’t go because of the Ukraine crisis’.”

Questioned by the presenter, who said he hadn’t “heard about” teachers and nurses drinking in the staff room, Fabricant added: “Well I do know of some who did, and it’s quite natural. I’m not saying they were having a party, I’m not saying that Boris Johnson was having a party. I don’t think they were doing anything wrong.”

Unsurprisingly, Twitter reacted furiously to Fabricant’s intervention.

Disgusting and deluded.



Insulting teachers and nurses in a desperate – and doomed – attempt to save @BorisJohnson



This is the face of today’s Conservative Party. https://t.co/CQC3xrlaFj — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) April 12, 2022

Conservative MPs continue to take the public for fools.



They clearly have no idea what key workers like nurses and teachers went through – or the sacrifices everyone else made.



They need to be punished at the ballot box – starting on May 5th. https://t.co/Q5o5dsIUne — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) April 12, 2022

i really don't think NHS staff and teachers were boozing it up at the hospital or school. what is wrong with you? https://t.co/84vNpFIZad — Prof. Christina Pagel 🇺🇦 (@chrischirp) April 12, 2022

So here are the top lines Michael.



1. Ignorance of the law actually *is* an excuse after all. Especially if you’re the actual prime minister.



2. If that doesn’t go well, just calm it all down with a totally baseless dig at teachers and nurses.



Okay? https://t.co/ZjlZGx2UkG — Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 12, 2022

Indeed. I mean the doctors mess was full of booze. We couldn’t move for tinnies 😳 https://t.co/NUWlrU06yZ — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) April 12, 2022

Ignorance is no excuse in the eyes of the law for anyone else, is it, Michael? https://t.co/Mkp7grbUND — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) April 12, 2022

They’re really going to go for the “look the prime minister is just too fucking thick to know he was breaking the rules he wrote” defence https://t.co/RJ4kWADTXk — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 12, 2022

No sparky, teachers and nurses did their job and dashed back to their own families in lockdown. It's MPs and comedians who stick around to get pissed after work. https://t.co/8AsjJ0auM1 — Shaparak Khorsandi 🌻💙💛 (@ShappiKhorsandi) April 12, 2022

