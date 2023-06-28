Nigel Farage was booed off stage after making a painfully long acceptance speech at the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) awards on Tuesday.

The former Brexit leader beat fellow GB News host Eamonn Holmes, Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid and Talk TV’s Piers Morgan as he scooped the gong, much to the astonishment of those in attendance at the awards.

The TRIC Awards main sponsors had already kicked him out of the drinks reception area before the event got underway.

He said people at the event had treated him “like a war criminal” in a bizarre outburst, and was roundly booed after he held the stage for almost five minutes for his acceptance speech.

Pure Farage. First rule in winning the game: you attack the rules which govern how the game is presently played.





Reacting to the reception on his GB News show with the gong on his desk and a bottle of Champagne next to him, Farage posted:

“They screamed and they heckled me. Gosh, I enjoyed it!”

Watch the clip in full below:

They screamed, they shouted and they heckled me. Gosh, I enjoyed it! 🏆





