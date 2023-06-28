Nigel Farage has hit out at the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards after it seemingly deleted a tweet announcing he had won News Presenter of the Year.

The former Brexit Party leader beat fellow GB News host Eamonn Holmes, Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid and Talk TV’s Piers Morgan as he scooped the gong, much to the astonishment of those in attendance at the awards.

The TRIC Awards main sponsors had already kicked him out of the drinks reception area before the event got underway.

He said people at the event had treated him “like a war criminal” in a heated outburst, and was roundly booed after he held the stage for almost five minutes for his acceptance speech.

Reacting to the reception on his GB News show with the gong on his desk and a bottle of Champagne next to him, Farage posted:

“They screamed and they heckled me. Gosh, I enjoyed it!”

They screamed, they shouted and they heckled me. Gosh, I enjoyed it! 🏆



He has since fumed from his position at the Lords test match between England and Australia after finding out that TRIC had deleted a tweet announcing his win.

Dubbing it “a disgrace” he said: “It would seem that all of these people hate the British public. It’s not me they hate it’s the people that voted for me.”

Watch the clip in full below:

