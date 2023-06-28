Tom Swarbrick struggled to keep his composure after hearing from one man who voted for Brexit because he spotted a conspiracy in the stars of the EU flag.
BBC Question Time hosted an all-Leave audience to mark the seventh anniversary of Britain’s split with the European Union last Thursday night.
Among the interesting reasons that people voted to leave the European Union was the classic curvy banana conspiracy and something about people in France and Germany and their roofs.
But this call really took the biscuit!
Calling into Swarbrick’s LBC show one man said he opted out because of a conspiracy to do with the arrangement of the stars in the EU flag.
The things you’d happily be poorer for, eh!
