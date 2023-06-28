Tom Swarbrick struggled to keep his composure after hearing from one man who voted for Brexit because he spotted a conspiracy in the stars of the EU flag.

BBC Question Time hosted an all-Leave audience to mark the seventh anniversary of Britain’s split with the European Union last Thursday night.

Among the interesting reasons that people voted to leave the European Union was the classic curvy banana conspiracy and something about people in France and Germany and their roofs.

"I voted leave because I go to the supermarket and a banana is straight." #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/o33QntEjEc — Davey 🇺🇦 (@davey) February 2, 2017

#BBCQT Brexit Special audience member is "not unhappy" with how Brexit is going, because at least now "people in France and Germany" don't "go up on their roofs with nothing". ~AA 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/M1Denj5LMk — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 22, 2023

But this call really took the biscuit!

Calling into Swarbrick’s LBC show one man said he opted out because of a conspiracy to do with the arrangement of the stars in the EU flag.

The things you’d happily be poorer for, eh!

WHAT!?



I know this was just yesterday but still… how have I only seen this now?? 🤣#Brexit #AmericanFlag #Conspiracypic.twitter.com/LIZuW7JkPe — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) June 26, 2023

Related: The three remaining arguments for Brexit