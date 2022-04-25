Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for an end to the “misogynist” culture at Westminster after his deputy Angela Rayner was accused of trying to distract Boris Johnson during Commons exchanges.

There was outrage across the political spectrum after The Mail on Sunday reported claims by an unnamed Tory MP that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs in an attempt to divert Mr Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Johnson, who publicly condemned the claims on Twitter, was reported to have written to Ms Rayner privately expressing his sympathy and assuring her the comments were “not in his name”.

Technology minister Chris Philp there was “ongoing, active work” to root out such “offensive views” within the Conservative Party.

Sir Keir said Ms Rayner had been “disgusted” by the claims and vowed there would be “zero tolerance” for such attitudes within his own party.

“It is rank sexism, rank misogyny. She was really disgusted that all of her political attributes were put aside for this ridiculous, offensive story,” he told ITV’s This Morning programme.

“She shouldn’t have to put up with it but all women in politics shouldn’t have to put up with it. Almost every woman in politics has had an element of this in some shape or form.

“We have got to change the culture. The culture in Parliament, it is sexist, it is misogynist. We need to change it.”

Angela Rayner also wrote a blistering thread about ‘gutter journalism courtesy of Mail on Sunday.’

Women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day – and I’m no different.



This morning’s is the latest dose of gutter journalism courtesy of @MoS_Politics



— Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) April 24, 2022

Nicholas Pegg also stepped in with a tweet that should be remembered down the ages.

He posted: “Tragically, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s attempt to distract Keir Starmer with the Basic Instinct ploy proved unsuccessful”, adding a picture of the minister famously slouching on the Tory benches.

Well played, Nick, well played.

Tragically, Jacob Rees-Mogg's attempt to distract Keir Starmer with the Basic Instinct ploy proved unsuccessful.

The thought of Rees-Mogg having the slightest idea what Basic Instinct is 🤣🤣

He could try this … pic.twitter.com/g2JOLxcRR7 — Peter Morrison 🇺🇦 🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇮🇪🔸 (@richmondpete) April 24, 2022

