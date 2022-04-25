A climate activist has died after setting himself on fire outside the US Supreme Court on Earth Day.

Wynn Alan Bruce, 50, suffered critical injuries after the incident at 6.30pm on Friday.

The photojournalist, from Colorado in the US, was airlifted to hospital but died on Saturday.

Mr Bruce appeared to be a member of the Shambala, which is a Buddhist organisation based in Boulder.

Two days later, Bruce’s friends took to social media to say what he did was a deliberate action in protest against the climate crisis.

“Yesterday, on Earth Day, a man named Wynn Alan Bruce set himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court, in Washington DC. Those who knew Wynn describe him as very kind, someone who cared about stopping climate change.

“I want to share two things about Wynn Alan Bruce. First, I will share the words that Wynn posted on his Facebook site that express his faith in the Shambhala tradition of Buddhism. Second, I will share words of Thich Nhat Hanh about those who burned themselves in Vietnam.”

“Wynn shared the following on December 25, 2021: Now I awaken basic goodness in my heart. I confidently awaken my innate qualities — Goodness, wisdom, kindness and strength — Within the sun of basic goodness.”

“May the basic goodness I discovered today continue to grow and grow…May this primordial truth, the inheritance of all humanity, be a brilliant torch to guide all beings. May the warm-heartedness, I have discovered, be a parasol to protect all beings.”

“May the courageousness of this moment never be forgotten. May there be harmony between biospheric family, friends and nations. May the Earth be healed. May the elements be balanced. May humanity have peace. May enlightened society manifest on this Earth.”

Reactions

Tributes were posted to him as the news broke:

This guy was my friend. He meditated with our sangha. This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis. We are piecing together info but he had been planning it for atleast one year. #wynnbruce I am so moved. https://t.co/bHoRaLK6Fr — Dr. K. Kritee (@KriteeKanko) April 24, 2022

Wynn Alan Bruce died yesterday so everyone could knock off the “happy” Earth Day crap.



His death was an act of generosity, self-sacrifice, giving his life so others might pay more attention to the degree of the threat to our climate, and what needs to be done. He’s a hero. https://t.co/ZPwi5Rv65w — Indy Pendant (@PendantIndy) April 24, 2022

A man named Wynn Alan Bruce immolated himself on Friday in front of the Supreme Court to call attention to climate change. To set yourself on fire and die for a cause demands that we take the time to learn his name and think about what he stood for. https://t.co/x5ubBGWbv2 — Jeremy Radick (@JeremyRadick) April 25, 2022

His name was Wynn Alan Bruce and he was protesting climate change on Earth Day. The fact that his story is going so under-reported, like climate-change itself, is an explicit act of cruelty to demoralize anyone who wants something to be done. https://t.co/eHHSXZhKKx — Frigus Amicus (@Chevrium) April 24, 2022

Climate activist Wynn Alan Bruce set himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court on Earth Day. He died from this act of self-immolation.



Heed his warning. Take climate crisis seriously. End fossil fuels. — Rebecca Parson for Congress, WA-06 (@RebeccaforWA) April 24, 2022

Thinking today of Wynn Alan Bruce. Terrible and tragic that anyone should feel driven to this act. pic.twitter.com/YOLUVQgxpL — Alex Doukas (@adoukas) April 24, 2022

