New anti-Elon Musk adverts have been put up at bus stops in London, criticising the Tesla CEO and Donald Trump.

In recent days, a number of posters have been put up on London’s transport network criticising Musk and likening him to a Nazi.

Previous adverts include a parody Tesla ‘swasticar’ advert which was put up on a bus stop and a large poster targeting Musk’s social media platform X.

Almost all the adverts feature Musk performing the controversial gesture he did in January following Trump’s inauguration, which was widely considered to be a Nazi salute.

Now, two new one have popped up. Just like many of the previous posters, these new ads are the work of the group Everyone Hates Elon.

The first poster reads “X marks the rot”, and urges people to delete their X, formerly Twitter, accounts. This was the platform Musk controversially purchased for $44bn back in 2022. Just like many of the other ads, it also features a picture of Musk doing the salute at Trump’s inauguration.

Donald Trump we hope this London ad helps with your presidential Tesla campaign you absolute pillock x — Everyone Hates Elon (@everyonehateselon.bsky.social) 2025-03-12T17:14:22.554Z

The newest ad has been inspired by events earlier this week, when Trump effectively turned the White House into a car lot for Tesla.

Featuring a picture of Musk and Trump in front of a Tesla, the poster states: “Autopilot for your car. Autopilot for your country.”

However, the adverts may not be up for long.

Last week, Transport for London released a statement in regards to the adverts, making clear that they had not been authorised and would be removed.

A TfL spokesperson told MyLondon: “These posters were not authorised by TfL nor our advertising partners and we have instructed our teams and contractors to remove any that are found on our network.”

The organisation also warned that flyposting is criminal damage. Regular inspections of stations, trains, busses and bus shelters are carried out by TfL, who remove any unauthorised items.

