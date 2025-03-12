It appears that the US brand boycott is gathering pace. Following the now infamous Oval/Zelensky press conference that recently shook the UK and Europe, more and more people seem to be sitting up and taking notice of the Trump administration’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy decisions.

Huge tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico, have now been extended worldwide, resulting in retaliatory responses from all countries. This has sparked an all-out trade war. As a result, stock markets have been tumbling all around the globe for fears of a global recession and protracted trade war.

In addition, Trump’s unelected head of the newly founded DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) department, Elon Musk, has seen his popularity plummet after a series of bizarre television and rally appearances. Much of the world has been left shocked by what appeared to be Nazi salutes towards a crowd of Trump supporters, and his growing adherence to far-right fringe beliefs and conspiracy theories. There has also been widespread condemnation towards his interference in foreign politics – openly endorsing far right parties across Europe via his Twitter (now X) platform, and backing far-right convicted criminals such as Stephen Yaxley Lennon (aka Tommy Robinson).

Whilst many people feel completely helpless watching the chaos unfold, others are taking the ‘Canadian approach’ and protesting with their wallets by completely boycotting US brands. This is aimed to hit Trump’s billionaire backers where it hurts – in their pockets. Elon Musk has seen his Tesla shares fall off a cliff following a buying boycott within the US, Canada and Europe, and the boycotts aim to put the pressure on elsewhere too.

Zoe Gardner, an organiser of the Stop Trump Coalition in the UK, is seeing rapidly increasing interest in the issue. “A lot of what we are seeing is coming about organically, people putting stuff on TikTok. People are so furious, and this is about taking back power. Already across Europe we are seeing sales of Tesla falling of a cliff because Musk encapsulates so much of the problem with the Trump administration, both its culture of horrible racism and the economic side.”

In a globalised world, consumers can choose to align their purchasing decisions with their values. Whether for political, ethical, environmental, or economic reasons.

The growing consumer boycotts demonstrate that power can still be in the hands of the people. More UK shoppers could consider boycotting American brands in favour of British or European alternatives (or they could simply go without that weekly Costa or McDonald’s).

For those thinking about reducing their reliance on US companies, here are 50 well-known American brands to be aware of:

US Brands Boycott – top 50 US Brands

Food & Beverage

McDonald’s – The world’s largest fast-food chain. Coca-Cola – One of the most recognisable soft drink brands. Pepsi – Coca-Cola’s biggest rival. Starbucks – The coffeehouse giant. KFC – Famous for its fried chicken. Burger King – A fast-food alternative to McDonald’s. Subway – The global sandwich chain. Domino’s Pizza – A major player in pizza delivery. Kellogg’s – Known for cereals like Corn Flakes and Frosties. General Mills – Produces Cheerios and Häagen-Dazs.

Retail & Clothing

Amazon – The world’s largest online retailer. Nike – The sportswear giant. Adidas (US division) – Though a German brand, its US arm operates separately. Levi’s – Makers of the iconic denim jeans. Under Armour – A competitor to Nike and Adidas. Gap – Parent company of Banana Republic and Old Navy. Walmart (Asda) – Although Asda was sold, Walmart retains a stake. Costco – The American wholesale retailer. Foot Locker – A major sportswear and footwear retailer. VF Corporation – Owns brands like The North Face, Vans, and Timberland.

Tech & Electronics

Apple – Makers of the iPhone, MacBook, and iPads. Microsoft – Creators of Windows and Xbox. Google (Alphabet Inc.) – The dominant force in search and online advertising. Facebook (Meta) – Owners of Instagram and WhatsApp. Tesla – The electric vehicle pioneer, with Elon Musk as the CEO. Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Powers much of the internet. X – Formerly Twitter – Many people are closing their accounts and switching to bsky since Musk made the platform a personal mouthpiece for endorsing the far right. Hewlett-Packard (HP) – Known for computers and printers. Dell – A major PC manufacturer. Bose – Makers of high-end audio equipment.

Entertainment & Media

Netflix – The dominant streaming service. Disney – Owns Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and ESPN. Warner Bros. Discovery – Includes HBO, CNN, and DC Comics. Paramount – Parent of MTV, Nickelodeon, and CBS. Universal Pictures (NBCUniversal) – A major film and TV studio. Spotify (US division) – Though originally Swedish, the US branch is significant. Electronic Arts (EA) – Known for FIFA and The Sims. Activision Blizzard – Creators of Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. Take-Two Interactive – Publishers of Grand Theft Auto. Amazon Prime Video – Competes with Netflix and Disney+.

Finance & Services

Visa – A major payment network. Mastercard – Another dominant financial services provider. American Express – A well-known credit card company. PayPal – A widely used online payment system. Goldman Sachs – A leading investment bank. JPMorgan Chase – One of the world’s largest banks. Citibank – A major US banking institution. Bank of America – One of the biggest banks in the world. McKinsey & Company – A global consulting firm. Deloitte (US division) – Though global, its US branch has major influence.

Final Thoughts

A US Brands Boycott is a personal choice and can be motivated by various factors, from supporting local businesses to political or ethical considerations. However, many of these companies have global supply chains, meaning their products and services can still influence markets worldwide.

Post originally published on NationalDailyNews.com