Transport for London has responded to the anti-Elon Musk adverts that have appeared on public transport around the capital.

In recent days, a number of posters have been put up on London’s transport network criticising Musk and likening him to a Nazi.

Most of the posters have come from the campaign group Everyone Hates Elon, but other artists have also put their own works up.

One poster on the Victoria line pictured Musk doing the controversial salute he made on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, alongside a fake perfume brand called “Elon’s Musk.”

The perfume bottle has a swastika on it, with the tagline “Parfum de 1939” – the first year of World War Two – and “Pour w*****s” underneath it.

Another poster put up at a bus stop on Wednesday labelled Musk a “bellend”, whilst mocked the billionaire for Tesla’s declining share price.

Now, TfL has said these ads are not authorised and they will be removed from the network.

A TfL spokesperson told MyLondon: “These posters were not authorised by TfL nor our advertising partners and we have instructed our teams and contractors to remove any that are found on our network.”

The organisation also warned that flyposting is criminal damage. Regular inspections of stations, trains, busses and bus shelters are carried out by TfL, who remove any unauthorised items.

Other adverts put up around London include a parody Tesla ‘swasticar’ advert which was put up on a bus stop and a large poster targeting Musk’s social media platform X.

Almost all the adverts feature Musk performing the controversial gesture he did in January following Trump’s inauguration, which was widely considered to be a Nazi salute

