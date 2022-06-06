Cabinet Minister Nadine Dorries has admitted Tory preparations for the pandemic were “inadequate” as she tried to attack a top critic of Boris Johnson.

She also appeared on Sky News to defend the PM.

"If he got a majority of one, that's enough to move on."@NadineDorries tells @BethRigby she finds it "utterly bizarre" that "a small number of MPs" think they can overrule the 14 million people who voted for Boris Johnson.



Live: https://t.co/KlfObjaNZI



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/1v5p8Pkz1p — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 6, 2022

But it was a Twiter spat with Jeremy Hunt that really got people talking.

Mr Hunt publically told the nation he wants Boris Johnson out of Number 10.

It began with Hunt tweeting: “Anyone who believes our country is stronger, fairer & more prosperous when led by Conservatives should reflect that the consequence of not changing will be to hand the country to others who do not share those values. Today’s decision is change or lose. I will be voting for change.”

Anyone who believes our country is stronger, fairer & more prosperous when led by Conservatives should reflect that the consequence of not changing will be to hand the country to others who do not share those values. Today’s decision is change or lose. I will be voting for change — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 6, 2022

This set Nadine off and she went on a rant to end all rants…

1.

1/4 On afternoon of 23rd July 2020 when I was health minister you telephoned me to tell me that we had to handle the pandemic following the example set by the East/China. That people testing + should be removed from their homes and placed into isolation hotels for two weeks. https://t.co/iABbYOH6xR — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 6, 2022

2.

2/4You said yr wife’s family had experience of this during SARS. I said that British people would never tolerate being removed from their homes and loved ones at which point you demanded I show you the evidence for that. Your handling of the pandemic would have been a disaster. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 6, 2022

3.

3/4 Your pandemic preparation during six years as health secretary was found wanting and inadequate.Your duplicity right now in destabilising the party and country to serve your own personal ambition, more so. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 6, 2022

4.

4/4You told others that PM and Gov would swiftly collapse on back of Brexit and you would swoop in. You told me as much in Victoria St after GE. If you had been leader you’d have handed the keys of No10 to Corbyn. You’ve been wrong about almost everything, you are wrong again now — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 6, 2022

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting seized on her comments as a “damning indictment” of botched planning ahead of the Covid pandemic.

He tweeted: “Conservative Cabinet minister admits that their pandemic preparation was ‘found wanting and inadequate’.

“This is a revealing admission and damning indictment of the Conservatives’ pandemic preparedness. They’re not fit to govern.”

Reactions

1.

There is always a tweet….

2.

This could be the best 10 minutes you spend today @NadineDorries https://t.co/xVRu4JrgBr — Mark Catchlove (@markcatchlove) June 6, 2022

3.

4.

You may see this as some clever attack at a possible successor to loverboy, but all the public see is you saying “the Tories did not prepare for a pandemic which killed over a hundred and seventy thousand people” which is true — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2022

Related: Johnson’s photoshoot on day he is trying to save skin echos Raab’s desperate pic