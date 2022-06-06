Allies of Boris Johnson have insisted he will carry on as Prime Minister even if significant numbers of Tory MPs refuse to back him in a confidence motion on Monday night.
Jacob Rees-Mogg claimed victory by a single vote will be enough for the Prime Minister to continue, despite the damage that would be done to his authority by such a major revolt.
The Prime Minister was informed on Sunday that he will face a confidence vote as a result of Tory discontent over the lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and the direction of his leadership.
Rosie Holt
One MP who is backing the PM is Rosie Holt, in another very amusing parody sketch.
She tweeted her new video and wrote: “PM has had to deal with the greatest challenges of any peace time leader. He delivered Brexit; led us through the pandemic/a global leading vaccination programme & is leading support for Ukraine.I am backing @BorisJohnson to get on with the job he was democratically elected to do.”
Watch
By her a coffee her http://ko-fi.com/rosieholt if you like her stuff.
Reaction
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
Led by Donkeys
So satire aside who is the man these MPs are supporting?
Well, Led By Donkeys have posted this video of a timeline of the PM’s life and wrote: “Message to Tory MPs. This is who you’re voting on.”
Reaction
1.
2.
3.
Related: Watch: ‘I remember filming this episode of The Thick of It,’ comedy star lampoons Tory MP