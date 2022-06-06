Boris Johnson, or more likely his social media manager, has been tweeting about the PM’s conversation with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. They do speak often, but No 10 does seem particularly keen to publicise these conversations on days when Johnson’s leadership is being questioned.

President @ZelenskyyUa just updated me on the ongoing battle against Russian aggression in the Donbas.



It's clear the Ukrainian people will not bow to Russian brutality. We're unwavering in our mission of ensuring Ukraine is defended and supported for the long-term. pic.twitter.com/eiW0buOrX4 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 6, 2022

Some people didn’t seem too impressed.

Literally exploiting war in Ukraine by posting an image of himself #JohnsonOut https://t.co/YM2Aky3m59 — ProudGranny24 (@ProudGranny24) June 6, 2022

this is bizarro because either



a) this is staged + this is what the PR team think hard work looks like when discussing a war, or



b) while on a phone call with the leader of another nation, Johnson is looking at an intern behind his desk shooting photos at atrocious angles https://t.co/Typq6Srbt9 — Frederick (@notquitezennor) June 6, 2022

Stop trying to hide behind Zelensky, you aren't Churchill. You and your party have been taking Russian Oligarch cash for decades, which was what emboldened Putin in the first place. Without Londongrad and Trump there wouldn't have been an invasion. https://t.co/6mvOwEZo85 — Andrew Dalby (@ardalby71) June 6, 2022

Ukraine is the new fridge https://t.co/4SglVGUOTz — Lord Skee of Diddley (@skeediddleydoo) June 6, 2022

His account also tweeted out this: ‘we cannot stand by while Russian long-range artillery flattens cities and kills innocent civilians. The UK will gift the Ukrainian Armed Forces multiple-launch rocket systems so they can effectively repel the continuing Russian onslaught.”

We cannot stand by while Russian long-range artillery flattens cities and kills innocent civilians.



The UK will gift the Ukrainian Armed Forces multiple-launch rocket systems so they can effectively repel the continuing Russian onslaught. https://t.co/kuwrwUUPWo — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 6, 2022

It wasn’t missed that this pic was very similar to one taken of Dominic Raab taken after he came under a huge amount of criticism for being on holiday while Afghanistan fell.

🚨 | EXC: Dominic Raab under growing pressure as it emerges crucial phone call delegated to a junior minister never took place pic.twitter.com/aOo43sPLIe — John Stevens (@johnestevens) August 19, 2021

You couldn’t make it up. #Raab is under intense pressure for being on holiday and not making a call to his Afghan equivalent. So his press pic is Raab… ON THE PHONE! See, he is making calls! Look he’s sorting things! How effing stupid do they take us for? #RaabMustResign pic.twitter.com/PpU86Gy5ft — Tim McKane (@timmckane) August 19, 2021

