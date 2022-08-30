Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is travelling to the United States this week to seek joint solutions to the cost-of-living crisis with top bankers and US government officials.

He will push for co-operation on energy security, financial services, and tackling spiralling prices and slower growth, the Treasury said.

Mr Zahawi’s trip to New York and Washington DC comes in what could be his final days at the helm of the department, as whoever emerges as Boris Johnson’s successor on September 5th is likely to install a new chancellor.

Taxpayer-funded

Labour has condemned the taxpayer-funded trip at a time when the Government should be “listening to people here at home”.

The Government has been accused of being missing in action amid resounding warnings that people are facing a dire winter with rocketing energy bills, while neither candidate to replace Mr Johnson has set out in full how they would help households.

James Murray, Labour’s shadow financial secretary to the Treasury, said: “Families across the country are desperately worried about the massive rise in energy bills that is on the way but we’re stuck with this do-nothing Tory Government. Now we discover the Chancellor is jetting off to an international chinwag.

“Rather than going on another junket at the taxpayers’ expense, the Chancellor should start listening to people here at home and implementing Labour’s fully funded plan to freeze energy bills.”

Reactions

A lot of people were wondering if this trip really going to help solves the UK’s cost of living crisis:

1.

"Nadhim Zahawi will spend what are likely to be his final few days as chancellor in the US on a fact-finding trip to discuss measures to tackle soaring energy costs"



He has literally done NOTHING as Chancellor except bolster his Wikipedia entry. https://t.co/t75QB7iJrv — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) August 29, 2022

2.

Working & cooperating with your closest neighbours ie the EU would be far more beneficial but their childish Brexit gameplay won’t allow that, even at the detriment of UK citizens



Nadhim Zahawi visits US to push for co-operation on cost-of-living crisis https://t.co/Sr6BiNK7XQ — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) August 30, 2022

3.

Lazy Zahawi only in US for a chinwag why not use the telephone and save money? — Dave Ogden (@DaveOgden9) August 30, 2022

4.

WTAF !!! No doubt you will be selling off more NHS while he’s there. If you want answers you should look to some of the rest of Europe and see how they helping the citizens not the US. https://t.co/yheLp4CsWB — 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇬🇧Carys (@philli73507827) August 30, 2022

5.

While we suffer, the Chancellor Nadim Zahawi, is getting off to NYC. 🤦‍♀️



Row over chancellor’s US ‘junket’ while government silent over energy crisis https://t.co/j8jFqDHzr2 — Naomi Smith (@pimlicat) August 30, 2022

6.

Zahawi is off to the USA. Getting a little junket in before he is replaced. There can be no reason other than he wants a jolly and to build his network for the future. They don’t even care that we can see what they are doing. We are being mugged. — Cyril Wheat💙 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ☭🇵🇸🇪🇺#JohnsonOut (@CyrilWheat) August 30, 2022

7.

8.

Somebody should crowdfund a phone for Zahawi so he doesn’t need to travel to the US for a ‘chinwag’ in his last days in office — Citizen Paul Templeman (@PaulTempleman6) August 30, 2022

