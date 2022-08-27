Households need to look at how they are using energy, the Chancellor suggested amid calls for urgent Government intervention to tackle soaring bills.

It comes as outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson predicted a “tough” few months ahead – but promised energy prices will eventually come down amid grim predictions about the impact the 80.06% rise in the price cap will have on millions of the poorest households across the UK.

Nadhim Zahawi, who is likely to be out of a job in the coming days if Liz Truss wins the keys to No 10, stressed on Friday that the Government is not paralysed by the Tory leadership contest and is focused on preparing options for whichever candidate emerges as the winner.

The Chancellor told broadcasters help from the Government is coming, but admitted: “We know that’s not enough. We’ve got to do more.”

Stables

Well, back in 2013 Mr Zahawi had to apologise and promised to repay part of a £5,822.27 expenses claim for his energy bills after it emerged taxpayers were paying for the electricity supply to his stables.

Nadhim Zahawi, said he was “mortified” to discover the error, which came to light after he was among politicians criticised over subsidised energy bills.

The Stratford-on-Avon MP claimed the most, with a bill totalling £5,822.27 to cover electricity and heating oil for his estate in Warwickshire.

Oh and he also got £1.3 million from a second job at an oil company while working as an MP, which he was able to keep secret thanks to a Parliamentary loophole.

The education secretary also received a final £285,000 “settlement payment” after he became a minister in 2018, The Mirror reported.

Reactions

Well, what did you expect people to say?!

1.

Nadhim Zahawi, a man who stole from taxpayers to heat his stables, is telling people to cut back on their energy usage.



How can this stand? — Elinor Elliot (@ElliotElinor) August 26, 2022

2.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said the public should cut back on their energy use.



Remember this is the same Nadhim Zahawi who claimed £6,000 a year from the taxpayer to pay for the electricity to run the stables at his £1 million 2nd home, the highest energy claim in Parliament. — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) August 26, 2022

3.

Nadhim Zahawi has rightly told people to look carefully at their energy consumption. Personally I'm going to turn the central heating in my stables down one or two degrees this winter. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) August 26, 2022

4.

Larry knows…

Conservative Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has told people across the UK to consume less energy.



Zahawi previously claimed expenses from the public for the energy to heat his horse stables:https://t.co/TKbYEl8K9k — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 26, 2022

5.

Nadhim Zahawi encourages the people to watch their energy consumption. The man who tried to use public money to heat his horse stables. — Pork_Barrel_Teesvalley (@PorkBarrelTees) August 26, 2022

6.

The chancellor of the exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi (who personally banked £1.3million from oil companies while a serving MP, and claimed thousands of pounds of taxpayers money to heat his STABLES), simply suggests that people ‘cut down their energy consumption’. — Jack Monroe 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@BootstrapCook) August 26, 2022

7.

If the poor get very cold this winter, @nadhimzahawi, might you permit them entry to your stables? — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) August 26, 2022

8.

Multi millionaire Zahawi tells us to use less energy.



Zahawi chooses to live in a house with stables on his expenses.



He charged us to heat his stables.



We subsidise his food and booze at work.



He is not on our side. #bbcbreakfast #r4today — Sean Davids (@MancTotter) August 27, 2022

9.

#CostOfGreedCrisis #EnoughIsEnough #ToriesOut51 Zahawi who claimed the cost of heating his stables on expenses tells us we will have to start rationing energy "because there is a war on". Complete boll@cks the Tories chose private profit over the needs of the people pic.twitter.com/GR35odIONo — Jonesy (@ToryDystopia) August 27, 2022

10.

Still in doubt? Cold War Steve has a picture for you.

Nadhim Zahawi's heated stables will be warmer than most households this winter https://t.co/54T0LXoDC7 — Nanny Ogg's Knickers #GTTO 🌻💙🇺🇦 (@MaoMao13) August 26, 2022

