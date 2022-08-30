Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker just four games into the new season as owner Maxim Demin called for “respect for one another” at the club.

The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat.

AFC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker. — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 30, 2022

Former England international Parker had led Bournemouth back to the top-flight having been appointed at the Vitality Stadium in June 2021 and they opened the current campaign with a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa.

'Idea for a show, 'Sacked then back, who'll crack' – two football clubs in different leagues, hundreds of miles apart, but both humiliated 9-0 at the weekend, swap managers. Barry Fry to present.' #Bournemouth #DUNDEEUNITED #ScottParker #jackross pic.twitter.com/2luAoBKLxq — Julian Shea (@juliansheasport) August 30, 2022

Rio Ferdinand took to Twitter and wrote: "Gets them promoted…. Beat Villa & lose to City, Arsenal & Liverpool Madness!"

I really wonder what Bournemouth wanted Parker to do… Beat city, Liverpool and Arsenal? Or get a draw? That they even beat Villa is something that won't happen in the next leg. Those matches were impossible for him to do anything — Prophet Chijioke ⚪ (@ProphetChijioke) August 30, 2022

I don't think it's fair, did they really expect to beat city Liverpool and arsenal? It's really harsh — Gem ❤️❤️ (@GemmaLockwood9) August 30, 2022

Insane! — Sam Carter (@samarchitects) August 30, 2022

Who wouldn't lose to City Arsenal and Liverpool,Who? — Godwin💯 (@AbasioduGodwin) August 30, 2022

Oh no…

Looks like someone is getting a call pic.twitter.com/WJ53TkQLmt — Chris (@tatne11) August 30, 2022

Was it a surprise that Bournemouth sacked Scott Parker? 🔍



An in-depth analysis 📊👇 pic.twitter.com/ALJOEMf8Th — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 30, 2022

Bournemouth's opening 4 games this season were against Villa, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. They won against Villa and lost the other 3 which anyone expect them to do. For that they sack the manager. Unbelievable! — . (@ForeverBlue_07) August 30, 2022

So as Parker leaves the mash-up of Parker and The Streets 'dry your eyes mate' is doing the rounds again

The wording of the short Bournemouth statement announcing his departure seemingly alludes to Parker's beliefs being behind the sacking, as opposed to three successive defeats.

“AFC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker,” it read, followed by a statement from Demin.

“I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us,” he said

“Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another.

“That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

