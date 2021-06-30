It was a huge day of football yesterday, with England beating their old foes Germany for the first time in a major tournament since the World Cup final in 1966.
The match pulled in the biggest UK audience of the Euro 2020 so far with 20.6 million people glued to the screen for the closing stages of the game, shown on the BBC.
Second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane secured a 2-0 win for England and booked a place in the quarter finals against Ukraine in Rome.
Brexit capital
The reaction was overwhelmingly positive, but some people couldn’t help eking out some Brexit capital out of the result.
“Poor Germans. This wasn’t the Brexit narrative fed them by their press, was it?”, Lord Moylan tweeted.
“Brexit in action”, came another, this time from Ben Habib.
Terrific performance by 🏴. Brexit in action. 😉— Ben Habib (@benhabib6) June 29, 2021
But lots of people were quick to share this graphic to show what the England side would look like without immigration:
Boris lies
With the BBC figures in mind lawyer Peter Stefanovic shared a viral video of Boris Johnson’s lies, which has now amassed almost 25 million views.
He told The London Economic : “It’s mystifying that the BBC, a public service broadcaster we pay for, can’t wait to tell its viewers that a birds nest in Nottingham has gone viral with a million views but is still steadfastly refusing to report on a film which the public have now sent to almost 25 MILLION VIEWS in protest at the Prime Ministers rampant lying in Parliament.
“It’s equally mystifying that they couldn’t wait to tell viewers the Prime Minister had not broken the Ministerial code over his flat refurbishment but refuse to report he’s broken it over and over again by refusing to correct the Parliamentary record on the patently false statements shown in my film, which is itself just a snapshot! Each million added and each day they shamelessly look the other way only makes them a greater national embarrassment.
“It’s time they and other news channels found their courage and held the Prime Minister to account. That they have left it to the public like this is a national scandal.”
Watch
Now on 24 MILLION VIEWS!!— Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 25, 2021
Working TOGETHER we have sent a powerful message to UK News shows if they won’t hold this Prime Minister to account for his rampant lying in Parliament we will do it ourselves!
How long can you ignore it @BBCNews @BBCBreakfast ? pic.twitter.com/PlvEkEij1V
Related: Watch: Lee Hurst slammed over Whitty comments and also makes Festival of Brexit sketch go viral
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .