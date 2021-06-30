











It was a huge day of football yesterday, with England beating their old foes Germany for the first time in a major tournament since the World Cup final in 1966.

The match pulled in the biggest UK audience of the Euro 2020 so far with 20.6 million people glued to the screen for the closing stages of the game, shown on the BBC.

Second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane secured a 2-0 win for England and booked a place in the quarter finals against Ukraine in Rome.

Brexit capital

The reaction was overwhelmingly positive, but some people couldn’t help eking out some Brexit capital out of the result.

“Poor Germans. This wasn’t the Brexit narrative fed them by their press, was it?”, Lord Moylan tweeted.

“Brexit in action”, came another, this time from Ben Habib.

Terrific performance by 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. Brexit in action. 😉 — Ben Habib (@benhabib6) June 29, 2021

But lots of people were quick to share this graphic to show what the England side would look like without immigration:

Boris lies

With the BBC figures in mind lawyer Peter Stefanovic shared a viral video of Boris Johnson’s lies, which has now amassed almost 25 million views.

He told The London Economic : “It’s mystifying that the BBC, a public service broadcaster we pay for, can’t wait to tell its viewers that a birds nest in Nottingham has gone viral with a million views but is still steadfastly refusing to report on a film which the public have now sent to almost 25 MILLION VIEWS in protest at the Prime Ministers rampant lying in Parliament.

“It’s equally mystifying that they couldn’t wait to tell viewers the Prime Minister had not broken the Ministerial code over his flat refurbishment but refuse to report he’s broken it over and over again by refusing to correct the Parliamentary record on the patently false statements shown in my film, which is itself just a snapshot! Each million added and each day they shamelessly look the other way only makes them a greater national embarrassment.

“It’s time they and other news channels found their courage and held the Prime Minister to account. That they have left it to the public like this is a national scandal.”

Watch

Now on 24 MILLION VIEWS!!



Working TOGETHER we have sent a powerful message to UK News shows if they won’t hold this Prime Minister to account for his rampant lying in Parliament we will do it ourselves!



How long can you ignore it @BBCNews @BBCBreakfast ? pic.twitter.com/PlvEkEij1V — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 25, 2021

