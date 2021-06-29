Prominent Leavers delighted in England’s win over Germany this evening, crediting the victory on the UK’s split from the European Union in a desperate bid to find Brexit bonuses.
Lord Moylan took to Twitter after Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane secured a 2-0 victory for the Three Lions, claiming the German loss was “not the Brexit narrative fed them by their press.”
Several people were quick to rebuke his claims, with Dr Mike Galsworthy saying: “If you count this as a Brexit win, I do deeply pity your desperation.”
Others pointed to the class of German diplomat, Andreas Michaelis, who congratulated England on a “much deserved victory”.
England – Germany, the reactions.— Phil Jones' limited and specific body double (@Philsbodydouble) June 29, 2021
The German Ambassador Baron Moylan, House of Lords.#BrexitBritain pic.twitter.com/jfPHjTddKm
Brexiteer Ben Habib also posted a, albeit tongue-in-cheek response, saying the victory was “Brexit in action”.
Terrific performance by 🏴. Brexit in action. 😉— Ben Habib (@benhabib6) June 29, 2021
England will now play either Sweden or the Ukraine – both relative outsiders – in a quarter-final showdown on Saturday, with some bookmakers now installing them as new tournament favourites.
Jurgen Klinsmann warned England not to get too carried away with their 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020 but insisted: “It’s your tournament.”
Klinsmann told the BBC: “You’ve got to keep the team right there in the moment, live the day and prepare them in the best way possible for the quarter-finals.
“Don’t go ahead and think, ‘OK, we could be back here for the semi-finals’. But they won’t.
“The energy they had tonight, the chemistry, looks amazing. They all get along, everything seems to be in sync and in balance – it’s your tournament.”
Former England stars Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand also believe Gareth Southgate’s men are on the cusp of something special.
Related: Battle of Portaloo: Lorry drivers in Kent forced to fight over toilets
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .