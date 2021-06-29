











Prominent Leavers delighted in England’s win over Germany this evening, crediting the victory on the UK’s split from the European Union in a desperate bid to find Brexit bonuses.

Lord Moylan took to Twitter after Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane secured a 2-0 victory for the Three Lions, claiming the German loss was “not the Brexit narrative fed them by their press.”

Several people were quick to rebuke his claims, with Dr Mike Galsworthy saying: “If you count this as a Brexit win, I do deeply pity your desperation.”

Others pointed to the class of German diplomat, Andreas Michaelis, who congratulated England on a “much deserved victory”.

England – Germany, the reactions.



The German Ambassador Baron Moylan, House of Lords.#BrexitBritain pic.twitter.com/jfPHjTddKm — Phil Jones' limited and specific body double (@Philsbodydouble) June 29, 2021

Brexiteer Ben Habib also posted a, albeit tongue-in-cheek response, saying the victory was “Brexit in action”.

Terrific performance by 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. Brexit in action. 😉 — Ben Habib (@benhabib6) June 29, 2021

England will now play either Sweden or the Ukraine – both relative outsiders – in a quarter-final showdown on Saturday, with some bookmakers now installing them as new tournament favourites.

Jurgen Klinsmann warned England not to get too carried away with their 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020 but insisted: “It’s your tournament.”

Klinsmann told the BBC: “You’ve got to keep the team right there in the moment, live the day and prepare them in the best way possible for the quarter-finals.

“Don’t go ahead and think, ‘OK, we could be back here for the semi-finals’. But they won’t.

“The energy they had tonight, the chemistry, looks amazing. They all get along, everything seems to be in sync and in balance – it’s your tournament.”

Former England stars Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand also believe Gareth Southgate’s men are on the cusp of something special.

Related: Battle of Portaloo: Lorry drivers in Kent forced to fight over toilets