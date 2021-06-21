











The BBC has been slammed for running a story on a falcon’s nest whilst ignoring a video viewed almost 24 million times calling out Boris Johnson’s lies.

In the news piece, “Thousands watch peregrine falcon chick hatch online,” they write:

“Tens of thousands of people live-streamed the moment a peregrine falcon chick hatched on top of a city centre building.

“The goings-on inside a nest on a Nottingham Trent University building have attracted large audiences online, with the webcam receiving almost one million views this season.”

A live stream of a falcon’s nest in the centre of Nottingham has been viewed a million times. Erin McDaid from the Nottingham Wildlife Trust tells #BBCBreakfast why it’s been so popular.https://t.co/nzSiCNYG2K pic.twitter.com/D0Ex5qVBhY — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 10, 2021

Viral

However, lawyer Peter Stefanovic, who has been trying his best to hold the government to account during the pandemic with a series of videos, was left seething.

Previously he said that Boris Johnson has driven a cart and horses through the ministerial code and put democracy “at risk” by “telling barefaced lies to Parliament.

Today he tweeted: “A @BBCBreakfast story of national importance – “live stream of falcon’s nest in centre of Nottingham viewed a million times” Not of national importance – Public send film to almost 24 MILLION VIEWS in protest at Prime Ministers rampant lying in Parliament Find your courage #BBC“

Amazing! 23 MILLION VIEWS!!



Working TOGETHER we have sent a powerful message to UK media that if they won’t hold this Prime Minister to account for his rampant lying in Parliament we will damn well do it ourselves!



How long can you ignore this @BBCNews? pic.twitter.com/PlvEkEij1V — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 16, 2021

Hancock hopeless

Meanwhile, one person who did make it onto BBC news today was Matt Hancock.

The health secretary dismissed Boris Johnson’s claims that he was “hopeless” as “ancient history”.

The Prime Minister’s former top adviser Dominic Cummings last week released WhatsApp messages from the early days of the pandemic in which Mr Johnson was highly critical of the Health Secretary.

In one exchange about efforts to expand the coronavirus testing programme, Mr Johnson complained Mr Hancock was “totally f****** hopeless”.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Mr Hancock acknowledged that people say “all sorts of things in private” when they are under pressure but insisted he and Mr Johnson worked “very strongly together”.

“Honestly, it feels like ancient history,” he said.

“At times of stress, people say all sorts of things in private. What matters is how well you work together.

“I work with the Prime Minister every single day, we work very strongly together… firstly to protect life, and secondly to get the country out of this, and that’s what matters.”

Related: Watch: ‘No respect for the truth’ – Peter Stefanovic slams Government in another viral video