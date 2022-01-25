The BBC is under fire after asking anti-vaxxers to appear on Question Time.

Recently the broadcaster announced that flat-Earth conspiracy theorists would be allowed on the platform to express their views.

David Jordan, the BBC’s director of editorial policy and standards said on the matter: “Flat-earthers are not going to get as much space as people who believe that the Earth is round, but very occasionally, it might be appropriate to interview a flat-earther and if a lot of people believed in a flat Earth, [then] we would need to address it more than we do at the present time.”

Bruce

Host Fiona Bruce called on anti-vaxxers to apply to be an audience member on February 3rd when the show will be filmed in London.

“I mentioned last week that we are looking for people to come and be part of our audience who are unvaccinated,” she said.

“We know that there’s a relatively higher proportion in London and there are many different reasons people choose not to get vaccinated.”

“I think it’s an important debate,” Bruce concluded.

Watch

Question Time will be in London on Feb 3rd and we're seeking those who have declined the Covid vaccine to share their views.



You can apply to be in the audience here: https://t.co/NiCWnROyhD #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/hE1ETQ3CPv — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) January 22, 2022

The news show does like to have a wide range of views in the audience, however many people felt this was a step too far.

Reactions

Fiona Bruce just pleaded for unvaccinated people to be in the audience for next week's #BBCQT.



I'll just leave that there. — Iain Dale ⚒️ (@IainDale) January 20, 2022

I really thought it was a joke when I first heard about this. What the hell are you doing? — Dr. Bendor Grosvenor (@arthistorynews) January 22, 2022

Putting anti-vaxxers on a “debate” programme implicitly suggests they have a legitimate point of view – even if everyone else disagrees with them.



You have a massive duty to properly frame the boundaries of acceptable public debate and you’re still massively failing. — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) January 23, 2022

Might as well ask for people who have a cough to come along for the “important debate” on vaccines as well🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/5srj55Yi9N — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) January 23, 2022

I’m a big defender of the BBC and will continue to be – but here’s an example of its failings in recent years. There must be balance between differing views, including those we find offensive- but do we really need balance between facts and stupidity? https://t.co/A0Z5Xiboam — Tim Farron (@timfarron) January 23, 2022

Repeat after me: not all views are worth sharing https://t.co/1Clxn1b3UU — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) January 23, 2022

Will there be fact checkers available to dispel any misinformation spoken in live time? Will any clinically vulnerable people be given a platform (safely in a separate room) to highlight the danger caused to them? https://t.co/gcULdY4iBC — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) January 22, 2022

love finding out about the next superspreader event in advance https://t.co/XZUUnECM2h — Astrid Johnson (@jaffameister) January 23, 2022

The only justification for specifically inviting anti-vaxxers is if a scientist on the panel has the specific task of debunking them. This is not public service broadcasting. https://t.co/yTMPEIOhji — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) January 22, 2022

"And the following week we'll be inviting drink drivers in to tell viewers why it's no big deal." https://t.co/2KiAkiUmbX — paul m (@invernessred) January 22, 2022

