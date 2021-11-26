A BBC Question Time audience member had the perfect analogy for the prime minister’s recent setbacks last night.

There has been concern over Boris Johnson’s wellbeing this week following a bizarre speech to the CBI.

Boris Johnson enthused about a visit to Peppa Pig World and pretended to be a speeding car during an occasionally baffling speech to business chiefs.

The PM also made a passing comparison between himself and Moses and referenced Lenin.

Such was the concern over Johnson following the speech that some journalists even took to asking about his welfare.

'You lost your notes, you lost your place, you went off on a tangent about Peppa Pig – frankly, is everything okay?'



Boris Johnson says his speech to the CBI 'went over well' after a reporter asks about him appearing to lose track of his notes pic.twitter.com/F7cznPQnYN — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) November 22, 2021

On Question Time last night an audience member led with the same question before making a brilliant analogy about the PM’s recent setbacks.

Watch the clip in full below:

“I’ve got a two year-old and at the moment we’re potty training… One day he’s going to get it and his best is going to be good enough. Unfortunately the same can’t be said for Boris.”



This #bbcqt audience member has an analogy for the prime minister’s perceived recent setbacks. pic.twitter.com/Zqb4qgCvAl — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) November 25, 2021

