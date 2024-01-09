A Tory-leaning newspaper has appealed to Elon Musk to help stem the flood of community notes that are showing up on prominent Conservative accounts.

It was revealed in this newspaper that two-thirds of the prime minister’s posts on X were community-noted last week as doubts over his pledge to run an administration based on “integrity, professionalism and accountability” were raised.

There have been instances in Rishi Sunak’s tenure that his account has been flagged three times in a day, such is the degree of misinformation making its way to his account.

Now, Tory-leaning newspaper Conservative Post has appealed directly to Elon Musk to help stem the tsunami of warnings.

They even enlisted a leading legal mind, although as The Secret Barrister account pointed out, that claim may need to be fact-checked too.

And to add insult to injury, the post appealing for fewer community notes has… you guessed it, being community noted!

It might be time to revert to the truth.

Dear @elonmusk

The Community Notes provided on this platform are supported by good & trusted Journalism with references. The UK's Conservative Party has lied at will to the public. It continues to do so daily. Community Notes helps to clarify when they do. TY for that service 🇬🇧 https://t.co/pCoUC05WSn — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 9, 2024

