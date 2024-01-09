Ministers are drawing up plans to hasten the clearing of the names of hundreds subpostmasters who were wrongfully convicted in the Horizon scandal.

Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake told MPs on Monday that ways to overturn the convictions were being investigated, including possible legislation.

Mr Hollinrake hinted at a solution as soon as this week after the Government scrambled to take action after the miscarriage of justice was brought into the spotlight by an ITV drama.

Tory former home secretary Dame Priti Patel also raised the matter of Fujitsu still being awarded millions of pounds of Government contracts.

Posting on social media shortly after the debate, she said:

“I was pleased to pay tribute to the brave sub-postmasters whose fight for justice has captured the nation. Since I was elected in 2010 I have fought their cause in Parliament because for me this is personal. Post Office and Fujitsu must be held to account.”

But a trawl through Hansard records suggests Patel has never even mentioned the issue, at least until this week.

A community note added to her tweet points out that she, like most other ministers, stayed completely schtum on the matter until ITV released its drama last week, which is… awkward.

