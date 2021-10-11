Did you enjoy the pandemic, did you feel excited as you queued to get into Sainsbury’s to try (and fail again) and buy bog roll?

Nope me neither.

But did you secretly enjoy the chance to show some Blitz spirit (whatever that is) during the pandemic, again while looking for toilet tissue?

Nope me neither.

Well Times writer, and former speechwriter for David Cameron, Clare Foges wrote a piece titled “Don’t bet on a hard winter toppling Boris Johnson.” The intro line then read “We have got sued to a degree of chaos during the pandemic and many secretly enjoy the chance to show some Blitz spirit.”

She writes: “..the truth is that many find the collective experience of a crisis diverting and even fun, the camaraderie, the sharing of complaints, the mild thrill of having to forage for the last bag of Penne in Sainsbury’s.”

Looking back at an interview with her for the Evening Standard, Foges said that she thinks MPs should be paid more and approved their recent pay rise (at the time) from £67,060 a year to £74,000.

“Lots of people behind the scenes will say that. I’m tired of this self-flagellating mood among politicians that has been going on since the expenses scandal. They do a tremendous amount, give up well-paid careers, which you want; their spouses’ lives often get taken up too,” she said to the paper.

Reactions

Well this didn’t go down well…….

1

Can you just imagine what Clare Foges would be writing were we enduring a "blitz spirit" brought about by shortages endured under a socialist Labour Government led by Jeremy Corbyn. — Martin O'Neill (@DrNostromo) October 11, 2021

2.

Ah yes, all those folk who "secretly enjoy" not being able to heat their homes, "secretly enjoying" empty stomachs, "secretly enjoying" their universal credit being cut because World War II. pic.twitter.com/YiIUWF2rNY — PeatWorrier (@PeatWorrier) October 11, 2021

3.

By “showing some Blitz spirit” I can only assume that Clare Foges means “being miserable and then dying”. pic.twitter.com/wYnSzCETZk — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) October 11, 2021

4.

As well-paid Times columnist Clare Foges was chief speechwriter for David Cameron, and for Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London, she has the luxury of opining from a financially secure position, unlike six million families who've just had their Universal Credit cut by £1040. pic.twitter.com/uRwhwr9tNz — Paul Sweeney MSP (@PaulJSweeney) October 11, 2021

5.

Clare Foges,born in the early 80s, doesn’t even remember the Falklands War, let alone the pissing blitz. pic.twitter.com/B5d2rfiQNw — Justin Lewis (@WhenIsBirths) October 11, 2021

6.

who doesn't secretly enjoy the camaraderie of searching for food & having no heating pic.twitter.com/ASHEEAuZwK — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 11, 2021

7.

If you look up "Privilege" in a dictionary it has Clare Foges' picture. https://t.co/vpL7bMzrht — Dr Nina Shiel is not here this week (@sabayone) October 11, 2021

8.

“Many secretly enjoy the chance to show some Blitz spirit…” pic.twitter.com/PcdaaPORcG — Iain Overton (@iainoverton) October 11, 2021

9.

The state of this … pic.twitter.com/HDJlC4X8bL — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@TanjaBueltmann) October 11, 2021

10.

I hope for nothing more than for Clare Foges to lose her job, then get evicted so she can live on the street, maybe near an underground station. Is that blitz-y enough for her? pic.twitter.com/sYeEO6m4Yz — Linooooh spooky! 💙 (@linopolis) October 11, 2021

11.

Blitz spirit? Many get uppity at the thought of putting on a mask. pic.twitter.com/KPIcHCyU9q — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 11, 2021

12.

at last, a chance to enjoy some Blitz spirit pic.twitter.com/yAW6D9zmIi — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 11, 2021

13.

Not quite sure which element of the "Blitz Spirit" Clare Foges thinks we'd most enjoy.

The thousands of violent deaths?

Traumatised children?

The black market?

The petrol shortages? (OK done that)

Tens of thousands of refugees being welcomed & allowed to work for the common good? pic.twitter.com/bqEhirsUWE — Andy Brockman (@pipelinenews) October 11, 2021

14.

Ah yes, a self-inflicted period of misery and pain. Let's relish it. pic.twitter.com/NtpWjwEfOq — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 11, 2021

15.

Hey, here's that 'Blitz spirit' again! Reminder: the urban poor who lived in industrial and dockland areas, bore the brunt. Most of the country never got a sniff of a German bomb. Guess who'll suffer most from Foges' enjoyable 'chaos'? pic.twitter.com/3vTACB6aCO — Tony Evans (@TonyEvans92a) October 11, 2021

16.

17.

"Many secretly enjoy the chance to show some Blitz spirit."



What utter powdered eggs. pic.twitter.com/QLvPVtpKmj — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 11, 2021

18.

People secretly enjoying the chance to show a bit of ‘Blitz spirit’ when there was no petrol for a few days. #idiocracy pic.twitter.com/Lw8pzy3c9P — Brendan May (@bmay) October 11, 2021

19.

20.

You can bet that Foges won’t be cold or hungry this winter. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) October 11, 2021

