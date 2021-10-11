Did you enjoy the pandemic, did you feel excited as you queued to get into Sainsbury’s to try (and fail again) and buy bog roll?
Nope me neither.
But did you secretly enjoy the chance to show some Blitz spirit (whatever that is) during the pandemic, again while looking for toilet tissue?
Nope me neither.
Well Times writer, and former speechwriter for David Cameron, Clare Foges wrote a piece titled “Don’t bet on a hard winter toppling Boris Johnson.” The intro line then read “We have got sued to a degree of chaos during the pandemic and many secretly enjoy the chance to show some Blitz spirit.”
She writes: “..the truth is that many find the collective experience of a crisis diverting and even fun, the camaraderie, the sharing of complaints, the mild thrill of having to forage for the last bag of Penne in Sainsbury’s.”
Looking back at an interview with her for the Evening Standard, Foges said that she thinks MPs should be paid more and approved their recent pay rise (at the time) from £67,060 a year to £74,000.
“Lots of people behind the scenes will say that. I’m tired of this self-flagellating mood among politicians that has been going on since the expenses scandal. They do a tremendous amount, give up well-paid careers, which you want; their spouses’ lives often get taken up too,” she said to the paper.
Reactions
Well this didn’t go down well…….
1
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
Related: Johnson eager for beaver as a dream weaver for the deluded Leaver