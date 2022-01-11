The senior Downing Street official who invited more than 100 employees to a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden during Covid restrictions retains the full confidence of the prime minister.

It comes as Matt Hancock began to trend on Twitter, with his actions and words around the time coming under further scrutiny.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman confirmed Martin Reynolds, the PM’s principal private secretary, “continues in his role” after ITV News revealed he invited employees to the gathering during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.

Asked whether Mr Johnson still had full confidence in one of his most senior aides, the spokesman said he did.

The leaked email, which came to light on Monday, said: “Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening.

Bring your own booze

“Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

Mr Johnson will avoid scrutiny over the allegation on Tuesday, as paymaster general Michael Ellis was instead dispatched to face an urgent question in the Commons.

Asked what the prime minister was doing rather than responding himself, the PM’s spokesman said: “I don’t have the full diary in front of me at the moment but it’s not uncommon, obviously, for Government ministers to answer these sorts of questions.”

Reactions

But it was comments made by the then health secretary, Matt Hancock that got tounges wagging on social media. After all, he was the face of the lockdown…

1.

It’s still going to be funny when they wheel out Matt Hancock to confirm he wasn’t invited — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 10, 2022

2.

3.

“This weekend, with the good weather and the new rules…don’t take risks.”

Matt Hancock, 15/05/20



"it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening."

The PM's Private Secretary, 20/05/20



Shameful. — Anneliese Dodds 💙 (@AnnelieseDodds) January 11, 2022

4.

If only they had CCTV in Downing Street like they had in Matt Hancock's office. — Sarah Hurst (@Life_Disrupted) January 11, 2022

5.

A reminder that in May 2020 Matt Hancock said he was “speechless” at Prof Ferguson breaking lockdown rules and that he backed police action.



He later had to resign himself.



Everyone who attended that No 10 party 2 weeks later must also resign, including Boris Johnson. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 11, 2022

6.

Matt Hancock says he backs any police action against Neil Ferguson | Coronavirus | The Guardian Just a reminder of how Neil Ferguson was treated for breaking lockdown. Every person at that party including Johnson should resign https://t.co/lCtU1GoWP9 — Angela Mythen. (@angiemythen) January 11, 2022

7.

Remember when Matt Hancock urged everyone to report their neighbours for breaking rules? — HadynNuff (@HaydnNuff) January 11, 2022

8.

THAT Matt Hancock…😒🤷‍♀️😒?!… pic.twitter.com/3RYbEXXga8 — Accept Jesus as ur Saviour✝️ (@funlovingNicole) January 11, 2022

9.

must be a bummer to be Matt Hancock right now, knowing your office snog leaked when one hundred people managed to keep *their* Westminster crime a secret for well over a year — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) January 10, 2022

10.

matt hancock just learned of another party he wasnt invited to pic.twitter.com/VVvZnZ9oV3 — thenewgrandad#JohnsonOut (@johnpar29606941) January 11, 2022

11.

Remember back in May 2020 when Matt Hancock was left speechless over Prof Neil Ferguson breaking lockdown rules twice to visit his mistress?



He told Sky News that Ferguson was right to resign.



Wonder what is view is on whether @BorisJohnson should resign? pic.twitter.com/uqLU31T9JR — Michael Malcolm (@CommonwealthCBC) January 11, 2022

12.

In fact, several months later, in Feb 2021, deep in 3rd lockdown and absolutely desperate for my daughter to have some outdoor contact with her friends, I asked Matt Hancock at the daily press conference if they would reopen school playgrounds. Not possible. pic.twitter.com/JZkoj9sASZ — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) January 11, 2022

12.

"Matt Hancock has wiped billions off the "sexy office romance" market."



Discuss. — Corbyn's Jewish Cat 🐱🌹 (@ChampagneDosser) January 11, 2022

Let’s not forget this video by Led By Donkeys…

100,000 dead



Boris Johnson says: “We did everything we could.”



No, he didn’t pic.twitter.com/CdiTThqe6b — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 26, 2021

