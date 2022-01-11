Pope Francis has warned against attempts to cancel culture, decrying “one-track thinking”.

In his remarks, the supreme pontiff warned of “a form of ideological colonisation, one that leaves no room for freedom of expression and is now taking the form of the ‘cancel culture’ invading many circles and public institutions”.

He used the two words in English in the midst of a long speech in Italian.

“Cancel culture is invading many circles and public institutions,” the pope said. “As a result, agendas are increasingly dictated by a mindset that rejects the natural foundations of humanity and the cultural roots that constitute the identity of many people.”

Cancelling all sense of identity

He said that “under the guise of defending diversity, it ends up cancelling all sense of identity.” This risks silencing voices that “defend a respectful and balanced understanding of various sensibilities,” he added.

He also warned that “any historical situation must be interpreted in accordance with a hermeneutics of that particular time.”

He ended his assault on cancel culture by saying, “diplomacy is called to be truly inclusive, not canceling but cherishing the differences and sensibilities that have historically marked various peoples.”

Watch

Pope Francis denounces cancel culture as "a form of ideological colonization" at a Vatican event.



"Under the guise of defending diversity, it ends up canceling all sense of identity," he says pic.twitter.com/FpnYu92Xee — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 10, 2022

Reactions

Well, a lot of people thought it was unwise for the leader of the Catholic Church to speak out on such matters.

Here’s a roundup of what people had to say:

1.

Y’all literally cancel cultures pic.twitter.com/r5Eav8n7iq — Benyamin Diaz, Ladinx Jew (@WorstSamaritan) January 11, 2022

2.

The burning of heretics must be understood according to the hermeneutics of the time.



To be fair, the Catholic Church has been pretty good about apologizing for past wrongs. Wait a couple of centuries, and the church may even apologize for opposing contraception. — Michael A. Lowry (@mlowry) January 11, 2022

3.

Yep Residential Schools in Canada for example — Crypto Cuddler {S = S} (@CryptoCuddler) January 11, 2022

4.

Pope feels the wrath after saying women are lesser for choosing animals over birthing/adopting children, and now after public outrage, decides now is the perfect time to say people can't get canceled?



What kind of writing the rules is this? — Melissa Enchanted 🧣 (@MelissaEnchant) January 11, 2022

5.

Is that why the Catholic Church haven't condemned the nazis during WWII? — Andre Muggiati (@amuggiati) January 10, 2022

6.

Catholic missionary work is ideological colonization. Change my mind. — Yvette d’Entremont (@TheSciBabe) January 11, 2022

7.

Galileo: But you started this… pic.twitter.com/FPslDfTrkV — Peu Ya Mmakopa (@sellotapes) January 10, 2022

8.

Hilarious. "Only Catholicism is allowed to colonize, it's the other ideologies that are bad." — normalize vasectomies (@JennyAlready) January 10, 2022

9.

Ummmmm….. how many civilizations did the Catholic Church cancel wholesale? pic.twitter.com/KC3c7yL3A5 — Rebellions Are Built On Hope (@jediwalkerw) January 11, 2022

10.

Leader of organization that used to light people on fire for holding unauthorized theological positions comes out against “cancel culture.” https://t.co/tCMggKHHtP — Ungovernably Black: The Negro Subversive (@negrosubversive) January 11, 2022

11.

He came for people with pets. Someone should have told him that’s always a mistake https://t.co/RFDe1kWjQO — الكسندرا ميراي‎ (@Lexialex) January 11, 2022

12.

Imagine coming up with the concept of heresy and then talking this shit https://t.co/t2LZZ3NhGC — Pope Guilty (@popeguilty) January 11, 2022

13.

Hilarious. The Catholic church is the OG ideological colonizer https://t.co/5d5UTrZlqb — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) January 11, 2022

14.

For some reason the pope doesn’t want us judging the history of the catholic church … wonder why. https://t.co/tsItrBF3EV — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) January 11, 2022

