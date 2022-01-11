A minister has acknowledged public anger over a lockdown-busting Downing Street drinks party allegedly attended by Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie.

Police are in contact with the Cabinet Office over claims a senior aide to the prime minister organised a “bring your own booze” party in the garden behind No 10 during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.

Martin Reynolds, the PM’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees inviting them to “make the most of the lovely weather” in the garden.

England was under tough coronavirus restrictions banning groups from meeting socially outdoors when the message was sent.

Leaked email

The leaked email, obtained by ITV News, said: “Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening.

“Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

Health Minister Edward Argar told the BBC: “I can entirely understand why people who’ve lost loved ones, or people who’ve just had their lives hugely disrupted by these restrictions, are angry and upset by these allegations.”

But he refused to be drawn on details of the May 20 2020 “socially distanced drinks”, insisting that it was a matter for the investigation into Whitehall parties being carried out by senior official Sue Gray.

Watch

Nina Warhurst – If the investigation shows that Boris Johnson was at

the bring your own booze party… does he have to go?



Edward Argar – I'm not going to engage in hypotheticals… 🤔#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/IVRtC2qudx — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 11, 2022

Reactions

The reaction on social media has been fierce, with many people calling for Johnson’s head.

1.

Ed Miliband doesn’t see a way back for the PM:

Ed Miliband – "If Boris Johnson went to the party… I don't see how he can lead this country through the difficult decisions he needs to lead us through"#KayBurley pic.twitter.com/ShhsJQML5a — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 11, 2022

2.

While Georgia Tennant keeps it short and…sour?

3.

Gary Neville predicts how it will play out.

Week Ahead



Today



I didn’t attend and followed the rules at all times



Wednesday



Reynolds resigns



Thursday



New Variant ( tell Sir Chris and Sir Patrick to be ready at 5pm )



Friday



Lord Martin Reynolds



Saturday



Met police drop the investigation with no evidence



👍 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 11, 2022

3.

And Rachel Clarke pointed out that 363 people died of Covid-19 that day.

While we could only meet 1 person outdoors, @10DowningStreet invited 100 people to a party.



While we obeyed the rules, @BorisJohnson stuck two fingers up to them.



“Make the most of the lovely weather"??



363 people died of Covid that day.



While they enjoyed a bloody booze up. — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) January 10, 2022

4.

John Sweeney said: “One law for us, another for Boris Johnson and his clown car.”

One law for us, another for Boris Johnson and his clown car. https://t.co/buHisLY8Ly — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) January 10, 2022

5.

And Liz Saville said there is no need for an investigation on this one.

No need for an inquiry for this one. Proof in black and white that the Tories were boozing it up while the rest of us were in lockdown.



With every day that Boris Johnson remains in post, the case for independence grows stronger. https://t.co/5E3DPZyBof — Liz Saville Roberts AS/MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@LSRPlaid) January 10, 2022

6.

This tweet highlighted a slightly different grievance.

“Bring your own booze” , Boris Johnson won’t even buy the drinks for his own illicit lock down parties #covid19 — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) January 10, 2022

7.

And the memes were quick to fly in.

‘We’ve invited 100 people to a bring-your-own party by mistake’ pic.twitter.com/C95mWzygNx — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) January 10, 2022

8.

On a similar theme….

the one get out clause for Boris Johnson over the latest no 10 #lockdown party is that people won’t believe he would attend a party where you have to bring your own bottle — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 10, 2022

9.

But was he at the party or not?

Vid here of @BorisJohnson smirking at our #Covid_19 dead loved ones. pic.twitter.com/VEklnkAs5m — MI6 ROGUE PROJECT (@mi6rogue) January 10, 2022

10.

He may as well have handed out fliers?

Imagine being so stupid you plan a lockdown party over your work emails???



Also, the BYOB bit for a party at the PM's house is making me cackle… what is this? Why is Boris Johnson holding BYOB parties in his house like they're university students? https://t.co/Tpja3jJKME — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) January 10, 2022

11.

Who is to blame?

This is not on the civil service

This is not on the staff

This is not on his team

This is not on the opposition

This is not on the woke

This is on the Government

This is on Boris Johnson — Lloyd Duddridge (@DuddridgeLloyd) January 10, 2022

12.

“They had ‘garden parties’, they had ‘cheese and wine evenings’, they ‘enjoyed the nice weather, they can get absolutely f*cked,” was the comment from Technically Ron.

You couldn't see your friends

You couldn't see your family

You couldn't visit people in hospital

You couldn't go to funerals



They had 'garden parties'

They had 'cheese and wine evenings'

They 'enjoyed the nice weather

They can get absolutely fucked https://t.co/JfscAq8FZu — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 10, 2022

13.

While Siobhan Talbott posted pictures of her child’s 3rd birthday party.

This was my oldest child’s 3rd birthday – end of April 2020. Raging. pic.twitter.com/4pWHoSORRj — Siobhan Talbott (@SiobhanTalbott) January 10, 2022

Rosen

Michael Rosen tweeted: “May 20th 2020 Number 10 party. Damn, I missed it. I was in a coma. Just my luck.”

And after that tweet, what is left to say?

May 20 2020 Number 10 party. Damn, I missed it. I was in a coma. Just my luck. — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) January 10, 2022

