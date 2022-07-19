Andrew Marr has hit out at those dismissing the climate crisis as the UK prepares to bake in record-breaking temperatures.

Mercury peaked at 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk on Monday, making it the hottest day of the year and the third hottest day on record, after 38.7C in Cambridge in 2019 and 38.5C in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.

It is expected to sizzle at possible highs of 41C in isolated areas on Tuesday, making the country hotter than Jamaica, the Maldives and Barbados – with rail users warned of delays, cancellations and changes to train services.

Rachel Ayers, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: “Overnight it’s going to stay very warm so expect a difficult night of sleeping.

“We then have a pretty unprecedented day tomorrow, the temperature will be very hot throughout the day, before rising as high as 40C, maybe even 41C in isolated spots across England during the afternoon.

“This will make it the hottest day on record and the first time we have seen temperatures as high as 40C.”

A number of people have attempted to discredit links between the record-breaking temperatures and climate change, with Jeremy Clarkson most notably among them.

Touching on the issue on his LBC show, Marr said: “I have had enough of being told by shadowy old businessmen and lazy, ignorant hacks – who aren’t real scientists – that the science is wrong.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Andrew Marr's furious response to those dismissing the climate crisis, as the UK faces a record-breaking heatwave.@AndrewMarr9 pic.twitter.com/ZTOHb50Dy7 — LBC (@LBC) July 18, 2022

