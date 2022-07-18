Liz Truss (71) and Kemi Badenoch (58) will also proceed to the next round.

The bookies’ favourite Rishi Sunak bagged 115 nominations, while Penny Mordaunt came second with 82.

The MP for Tonbridge and Malling received 31 nominations in the latest round of voting, which eliminated him from the contest.

Tom Tugendhat has been eliminated from the Conservative leadership race.

