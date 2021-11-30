Measures to combat the new Omicron variant of coronavirus come into force today as the prime minister said Covid-19 vaccines and boosters remain the best line of defence.

Face coverings are again compulsory in England in shops and settings such as banks, post offices, hairdressers, and public transport, while all travellers returning to the UK must take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

All contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate, regardless of their age or vaccination status.

Retail

Retail bosses have warned that they cannot be expected to enforce new rules requiring staff and customers to wear masks in shops.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), stressed that it is the role of the authorities to enforce these new regulations, adding that customers also have responsibility to adhere to the rules.

“Retailers will be communicating the new rules on face coverings in England through in-store signage and other channels,” she said.

Refusal

As ever there is a movement to refuse to wear a mask, with #DoNotComply trending on Twitter as the measures were announced.

It has left the rest of us very frustrated and many took to Twitter to denounce the decision of some to refuse to wear face coverings.

It hasn’t helped that a number of Tory MPs have been very very reluctant to return to make wearing.

For example, Conservative former minister Sir Desmond Swayne yesterday said: “Over the last few months there has been a useful controlled experiment on face coverings given the different policies pursued in Scotland and England. What estimate has he made of the result? It’s mumbo jumbo isn’t it?”

The health secretary said that if Sir Desmond “is suggesting that there are mixed views on the efficacy of face coverings in helping to fight this pandemic, he would be right”.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan: When will Conservative backbenchers start wearing their masks?



Sajid Javid: The honourable lady has misjudged the tone of the house#WearAMask pic.twitter.com/CPmjFG6rIh — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) November 29, 2021

If anyone hasn’t seen Piers Corbyn’s anti-masks ‘song’ then here it is (sorry).

Be careful if you're getting on the tube today guys



I bumped into Piers Corbyn and his mates earlier pic.twitter.com/MNnd3KznuL — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) November 29, 2021

Also, where would we be without Gillian McKeith…

As long as you keep jumping to government orders, you will NEVER get your lives back to even a shadow of what might seem like the old normal. There is only ONE way out of this saga and that is #massnoncompliance. Stop trying to please your master and take back control. #NoMore — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) November 27, 2021

Reactions

As ever people battled back against the no mask ‘spartans,’ with a lot of very amusing tweets.

1.

If you are under the impression that having to wear a small piece of fabric over your face to ensure the safety of others is the greatest tyranny you have ever experienced maybe you're life is actually pretty good and you're just desperate to have something to moan about. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 29, 2021

2.

The mega whine-athon triggered by telling people to wear masks in shops and on public transport… is exactly why this country is in such a pitiful mess. Infantile foot-stamping at not being able to just be supremely, cluelessly selfish… — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) November 28, 2021

3.

Yet again I am being forced by weather to wear a scarf, this is tyranny — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 29, 2021

4.

Masks:



1. Keep your face warm

2. Mean you can laugh/lipsynch/practise lines while alone in public and nobody thinks "loony alert!"

3. Come in very cool designs

4. Prevent the spread of COVID



If you're angry about wearing a mask you're a bit too easily offended imho. — Sooz "25 Days Til Xmas" Kempner (@SoozUK) November 27, 2021

As ever, it was James O’Brien who had the final word on his LBC show.

Here’s what he had to say:

James O'Brien: The notion you're more threatened by wearing a mask than by coronavirus baffles me.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/rEt6TrEzve — LBC (@LBC) November 29, 2021

