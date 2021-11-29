A Tory MP won the award for the most idiotic excuse for not wearing a mask today.

Speaking to Julia Hartley-Brewer on talkRADIO, Desmond Swayne argued that he was exempt on the basis of his “genetic predisposition to liberty”, much to the bewilderment of people on social media.

In October, Swayne was one of the backbenchers who warned ministers over their face covering “obsession”, saying it could impact people’s mental health.

He said: “When we’re increasingly concerned about mental health, the mask that she was wearing only moments ago deny us the fellowship and reassurance of her friendly facial expression.

“But the material of which it is composed has gaps that are 5,000 times bigger than the virus, aren’t they?”

Watch today’s clip in full below:

Desmond Swayne being a total twat over having to wear a mask.



"I've decided I'm exempt from wearing a mask on the basis of my genetic predisposition to liberty… " pic.twitter.com/4aV6pN7Tb1 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 29, 2021

