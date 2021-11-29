Piers Corbyn has recorded a musical protest against coronavirus restrictions, performing an excruciating musical number comparing mask-wearing to “trying to keep a fart in your trousers”.

In the world’s saddest flashmob with members of political party, Let London Live, Corbyn can be seen and heard singing on repeat on the Tube – a performance they called “Unmasked TFL: The Musical”.

The attempt goes: “Wearing a mask, is like trying to keep a fart in your trousers. What is it like? It’s like trying to keep a fart in your trousers.”

Corbyn then takes off a Transport for London sticker which reads “you must wear a face covering on public transport”, before adding: “We’ve never followed any of your magic acts and we never will.”

The group then chants: “Rests, defy, do not comply! Freedom, freedom!”

Needless to say, the performance sparked a lot of reactions on Twitter, with one user saying “our trousers need a back flap” and another thanking the Lord that the video ends “before Laurence Fox was about to do a guitar solo”.

One person labelled it the “musical improv show from hell” whilst another called it “Far-Right Express – The Musical”.

WATCH & reactions:

“Our trousers need a back flap!



Everybody!



Our trousers need a back flap!” #betteroutthanin https://t.co/IX4cORScFF — Mat Greaves (@MatGreaves) November 29, 2021

Thank christ the video ended just before Laurence Fox was about to do a guitar solo. #Nutters https://t.co/I9m5HQTNc1 — Russell #jft97 (@RustyZip1981) November 28, 2021

Meanwhile, comedian James Felton said: “Been out of London for a while, when did they start doing a divorced carriage”.

And Guardian columnist Owen Jones reacted: “What did I just watch”.

Been out of London for a while, when did they start doing a divorced carriage https://t.co/AKLvtHo6Ft — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 28, 2021

The full version is better pic.twitter.com/mnfPAR6Y7X — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) November 28, 2021

Omicron variant sees Covid rules reinforced by Boris Johnson

The video comes as Boris Johnson announced face covering rules are going to be reintroduced in shops and on public transport, with those refusing to wear them risking a £200 fine.

The measures which come in the light of Omicron, a new Covid variant of concern, will not apply to hospitality venues.

We are following the science, which apparently says that the #Omicron variant can only be transmitted in shops or on public transport. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 28, 2021

But new arrivals will have to pay for the more expensive PCR tests, which were used for most of the pandemic’s travel restrictions in the UK – before briefly being replaced by the more affordable lateral flow tests.

Several countries have also been added to the UK’s red travel list, which will see arrivals having to quarantine in government-approved hotels at a cost of £2,285 per person for 10 days.

The new variant, first spotted among African countries, has sparked accusations that rich countries are hoarding vaccines.

