An article titled “I’ve had the Covid jab – and all it cost me was my freedom”, by Peter Hitchens has got people talking today. A lot of people will be very confused as he has been a prominent lockdown and vaccine sceptic during the pandemic. It comes on the same day the Guardian wrote that the Germans are envious of the UK.

Strange times indeed.

The Queen urged those hesitant about the coronavirus jab to get vaccinated, as the Government prepares to publish details on the next phase of the rollout.

The head of state, who was inoculated in January, said she understood that people who have never had a vaccine would find it “difficult” but encouraged them to “think about other people rather than themselves”.

The Queen added: “Once you’ve had the vaccine you have a feeling of, you know, you’re protected, which is I think very important.” But that isn’t why Hitchens got the jab.

Hitchens writes: “So sorry, Your Majesty, but I have had my first Covid vaccination for wholly selfish reasons. I did not do it for the good of others but for my own convenience. And I will have my second for the same purpose.”

He then seems to blame Tony Blair for the vaccine “I hope it becomes known as the Blair Passport – as it is largely the warmongering Creature’s idea and people will come to hate it, as they have come to hate so many of his actions.”

He ends his piece with ‘it will now get worse, because we have been through a revolution, in which we gave up real freedom for the illusion of safety. For me, almost all I need to know about it is that Mr Blair likes it so much.”

Reactions

A lot of people on social media felt let down by Hitchens, who they saw as a prominent voice against the government’s pandemic approach.

1.

Literally everything you have been arguing for now means nothing..what a shame — D (@G0odL1fe) February 27, 2021

2.

I'm genuinely saddened and worried sad that you feel this way. Along with @JuliaHB1 you have been an absolute star during all this. This is a disappointing development but I understand your reasons. — Henry Walter (@1henryw) February 28, 2021

3.

They thought that you were one of them! They were so sure of it. Just look at their reactions. It's… quite a sight. — Hieronymus Scott (@HieronymusScott) February 28, 2021

4.

Far too hasty, I hear your why, but hold out for it to actually come to that at least. — BobbyGraham (@BobbyGraham5) February 28, 2021

5.

Imagine if Farage had thought this way when I saw him give a speech to 100 people in 1999. — Henry Walter (@1henryw) February 28, 2021

6.

Exactly this! Stronger together. You’ve just made us weaker Peter. You lack the courage of your convictions. — BecauseSci-Fi-ence (@BCscifience) February 28, 2021

7.

Who else is going to unfollow Peter Hitchens now? I'm flabbergasted. You didn't even wait to see if vaccine passports would definitely happen or if it would be mandated so WHY? — Carol Trimble (@cmatrimble) February 27, 2021

8.

It does rather prove that he is a hypocrite doesn't it? I suspect he has always thought the covid pandemic was a huge problem but claimed it wasn't to sell his books and publicise his blog. It's disgraceful. — Hugh Polnic (@PolignacPrince) February 28, 2021

9.

Breaking!



Peter Hitchens reveals his inner hypocrite! https://t.co/HQULO1x1uG — MsJones #cep (@TickyW) February 27, 2021

10.

dissapointed in you peter hitchens. have you been got at? — susie b (@susieb32239383) February 28, 2021

11.

Peter Hitchens has only damaged his own reputation. A wind bag with no real ethics or backbone. — ruperta margate (@RupertaMargate) February 28, 2021

12.

Gutted Peter Hitchens had the vaccine. Sell out — Lisa (@livelovenofear) February 28, 2021

Others people who were not fans anyway also piled in.

1.

I used to quite rate Peter Hitchens. Nearly always wrong, but a free thinker on the right who was worth reading. Turns out he's just like any old moron. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 28, 2021

2.

Turns out Peter Hitchens is your bog-standard fash for cash who writes whatever old toot his readers want to hear without really believing in half of it and without understanding the other half. Fancy that. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 28, 2021

3.

I recommend everyone reads this thread, just for the schadenfreude of seeing Peter Hitchens' followers react to the realisation that their Dear Leader has, in fact, been stringing them along all this time. Nice one Pete! You sure had them going! https://t.co/Kd6ZRjzAZi — Hieronymus Scott (@HieronymusScott) February 27, 2021

4.

The anti vaxxers are in crisis after Desmond Swayne and Peter Hitchens had their 1st doses if the vaccine.



Their comments are something else. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Alex Tiffin – FND, BPD (@RespectIsVital) February 28, 2021

Related: Covidiocy? Reactions to Ian Brown’s latest thoughts on Covid and lockdown