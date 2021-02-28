A number of people have been arrested as hundreds of protesters took part in an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin. It comes as singer Ian Brown took to Twitter, again, to make his thoughts heard on lockdown and taking the vaccine. Of course we are not saying his comments had anything to do with the unrest.

Protesters clashed with Irish police as they marched through the city centre and attempted to make their way to St Stephen’s Green park.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond slammed the violent scenes.

“From the outset, this protest was ill-advised, fuelled by conspiracy theories and championed by individuals seeking to manipulate the genuine fears of many vulnerable individuals,” he said.

“It was disgraceful to see this protest descend into violent scenes with brave members of An Garda Siochana subjected to intolerable physical and verbal abuse.

“Some of the eye witness footage circulating is extremely disturbing and every public representative should condemn these awful scenes.

“The footage appears to show a lit firework being thrown at members of the gardai by one protester, which is truly shameful.

“These brave men and women risk their lives every day in the service of the people of our State and what they were subjected to today is utterly appalling.”

Ian Brown

Stone Roses front man and solo artist Ian Brown has not been a fan of the UK Government’s response to the Covid pandemic. Back in October last year he had this to say.

He been one of the most vocal celebrities in opposition of the government’s approach to tackling Covid-19

On Friday he tweeted: “I will NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance. NEVER EVER!”

I will NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance. NEVER EVER! — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 26, 2021

Then “Certificate Of Vaccination IDentification aka vaccine passport,We dont need no stinking badges!”

Certificate Of Vaccination IDentification aka vaccine passport,We dont need no stinking badges! — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 27, 2021

And finally “To all festival promoters: Please do not collaborate with SAGE/ GOVT re vaccine passports for entry. Dont help to usher in the new nazi normal.”

To all festival promoters: Please do not collaborate with SAGE/ GOVT re vaccine passports for entry. Dont help to usher in the new nazi normal — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 27, 2021

Many people had a lot to say at his comments.

Reactions

This is the tweet of the week…by far!!!!

🤣 https://t.co/dGHNMjaDQU — Kerry 🇪🇺 Pro-EU, #CarpeDiem #GetTheToriesOut (@Rozkez67) February 27, 2021

Mr Brown to the burns unit please… https://t.co/GXOobW3qZu — Iain Thomson (@iainthomson) February 27, 2021

I love the Roses, but Brown ain't the whole group. Franky, he's coming across as a right arse at the moment. — Iain Thomson (@iainthomson) February 27, 2021

Daft Punk’s retirement announcement was better. https://t.co/bqTb9bUlpV — Steve Blair (@UniversalExile) February 27, 2021

Not even if Placebo are headlining? https://t.co/Zc6T7OOr2Y — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) February 26, 2021

Agreed, but not for the same reasons, I fear. https://t.co/Rm89xlYb8G — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) February 26, 2021

Can't wait to see you topping the bill at Piers Corbyn's 5G in the Park. — Ken Shabby (@MrKenShabby) February 26, 2021

I will NEVER attend a concert or listen to music by a band who do not want their audience to be as safe as possible. NEVER EVER! — Clairey (@Claireyeddy) February 26, 2021

Dom Joly

Dom Joly can to Ian’s aide but he was swiftly attacked but people who share the singer’s views.

Ian Brown is both the coolest and nicest man I've been lucky enough to work with. It saddens me to see his views on Covid-19 & vaccines. It's crazy how divided people have got over something that really should be fact-based. He's a lovely man and hope he can reassess his views. — Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 27, 2021

Wow- this is a tin-foil twat magnet — Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 27, 2021

What's really incredible about these "counter-narrative critical thinkers" is how predictable and unoriginal their replies are…it's like a cult. — Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 27, 2021

Damn you Ian for speaking against the narrative — Andy monk (@acmyya) February 27, 2021

For "narrative" you mean fact-based science? — Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 27, 2021

Ian then jumped in with “3 things you cant hide: the sun the moon and the truth! Peace DOM.” Dom Joly probably wonders why he bothered…

3 things you cant hide: the sun the moon and the truth! Peace DOM X https://t.co/QXG7TNU01y — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 27, 2021

