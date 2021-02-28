A number of people have been arrested as hundreds of protesters took part in an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin. It comes as singer Ian Brown took to Twitter, again, to make his thoughts heard on lockdown and taking the vaccine. Of course we are not saying his comments had anything to do with the unrest.
Protesters clashed with Irish police as they marched through the city centre and attempted to make their way to St Stephen’s Green park.
Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond slammed the violent scenes.
“From the outset, this protest was ill-advised, fuelled by conspiracy theories and championed by individuals seeking to manipulate the genuine fears of many vulnerable individuals,” he said.
“It was disgraceful to see this protest descend into violent scenes with brave members of An Garda Siochana subjected to intolerable physical and verbal abuse.
“Some of the eye witness footage circulating is extremely disturbing and every public representative should condemn these awful scenes.
“The footage appears to show a lit firework being thrown at members of the gardai by one protester, which is truly shameful.
“These brave men and women risk their lives every day in the service of the people of our State and what they were subjected to today is utterly appalling.”
Ian Brown
Stone Roses front man and solo artist Ian Brown has not been a fan of the UK Government’s response to the Covid pandemic. Back in October last year he had this to say.
He been one of the most vocal celebrities in opposition of the government’s approach to tackling Covid-19
On Friday he tweeted: “I will NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance. NEVER EVER!”
Then “Certificate Of Vaccination IDentification aka vaccine passport,We dont need no stinking badges!”
And finally “To all festival promoters: Please do not collaborate with SAGE/ GOVT re vaccine passports for entry. Dont help to usher in the new nazi normal.”
Many people had a lot to say at his comments.
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Dom Joly
Dom Joly can to Ian’s aide but he was swiftly attacked but people who share the singer’s views.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
Ian then jumped in with “3 things you cant hide: the sun the moon and the truth! Peace DOM.” Dom Joly probably wonders why he bothered…
Related: Daily Mail’s lockdown sceptic front page dubbed ‘pro-death propaganda’
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .