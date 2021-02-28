Not quite the article you would expect to read in the Guardian, but these are strange times.
Last week German daily Bild expressed “envy” at Britain’s roadmap out of lockdown.
In a self deprecating article by Ed Cumming he admits “For diehard Remoaners like me, all this endless good news about jabs and carbon emissions is pretty hard to take.”
He adds: “The self-loathers hadn’t had it so good since Suez. But this year life is increasingly bewildering. The test-and-trace fiasco was comforting. It proved that when the Tories combine public money with private businesses, an orgy of cronyism ensues. Yet the vaccine programme has turned out to be a slick collaboration between hard-nosed businesspeople, big pharma and the academic establishment. . It’s almost as confusing as Gillian Anderson playing Margaret Thatcher.”
The highest death rate in the world and billions of pounds that have gone into friends of Conservative pockets don’t really get a look in in his piece.
There was a lot of confused people on Twitter trying to work out what this article means. It is light-hearted but not everyone has taken it that way.
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Related: Covidiocy? Reactions to Ian Brown’s latest thoughts on Covid and lockdown
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .