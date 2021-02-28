Not quite the article you would expect to read in the Guardian, but these are strange times.

I hate to say it, but Britain's doing OK. Even Germany envies us… https://t.co/5YaIshG9w2 — Guardian politics (@GdnPolitics) February 28, 2021

Last week German daily Bild expressed “envy” at Britain’s roadmap out of lockdown.

In a self deprecating article by Ed Cumming he admits “For diehard Remoaners like me, all this endless good news about jabs and carbon emissions is pretty hard to take.”

He adds: “The self-loathers hadn’t had it so good since Suez. But this year life is increasingly bewildering. The test-and-trace fiasco was comforting. It proved that when the Tories combine public money with private businesses, an orgy of cronyism ensues. Yet the vaccine programme has turned out to be a slick collaboration between hard-nosed businesspeople, big pharma and the academic establishment. . It’s almost as confusing as Gillian Anderson playing Margaret Thatcher.”

The highest death rate in the world and billions of pounds that have gone into friends of Conservative pockets don’t really get a look in in his piece.

There was a lot of confused people on Twitter trying to work out what this article means. It is light-hearted but not everyone has taken it that way.

Reactions

1.

I think The Guardian has been kidnapped. https://t.co/VNi9Eh2f6S — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 28, 2021

2.

So many @guardian readers must have choked over corn flakes this morning!



I hate to say it, but Britain's doing OK. Even Germany envies us… https://t.co/SCRGfyAMgJ — Lord Moylan (@danielmgmoylan) February 28, 2021

3.

"Even Germany envies us"… No it doesn't Bild is the German equivalent of the Sun, it will be mocking us for the Brexit catastrophe the other 364 days of the year. https://t.co/6UvQdM8tem — Marie-Ann Knows Brexit Is Mad 💙 #FBPE #RejoinEU (@MarieAnnUK) February 28, 2021

4.

Tone deaf comment piece. Using a German ragbloid as evidence brexit is good? Please speak to British fishing industry for a start…



I hate to say it, but Britain's doing OK. Even Germany envies us… https://t.co/qLtLmTLJYF — Katy Vans (@katyvans) February 28, 2021

5.

I see Mr Cumming is basing his ridiculous "even Germany envies us" piece on an article from Bild, a down-market gutter rag notorious for its sensationalism, celebrity-obsessed gossip and inflammatory language. It's as laughable as quoting from The Sun!https://t.co/k1WmBJDYbt — trevorw1953 (@trevorw1953) February 28, 2021

6.

I hate to say it, but Britain's doing OK. Even Germany envies us… #Brexit



The Guardian finally conceded, when will you also do the same #Rejoiners #FBPE https://t.co/p2l3TUEwxP — 𝕍𝕠𝕚𝕔𝕖𝕆𝕗𝕋𝕙𝕖𝔽𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕠𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕟 (@GiftCee) February 28, 2021

7.

‘I hate to say it, but Britain's doing OK. Even Germany envies us… | Brexit | The Guardian’



Who are you and what have you done with The Guardian? https://t.co/UjFnitgdZQ — Mark Sparrow (@Markgsparrow) February 28, 2021

8.

While the article is light hearted, it does in fact nicely illustrate the loathing many die hard remainers have for the UK outside of the EU



I hate to say it, but Britain's doing OK. Even Germany envies us… https://t.co/oovFWg5YrC — Blue Fox 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧 (@BluFoxx) February 28, 2021

9.

Delusional taking into account deaths, damage to the economy, the massive increase in debt and the shambles of Brexit Germans would laugh if they read this tripe.



I hate to say it, but Britain's doing OK. Even Germany envies us… https://t.co/mBwdVxhXic — RedarmyBotforYes (@RolandS13014285) February 28, 2021

