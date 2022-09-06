Liz Truss plans to protect households from the full impact of soaring energy prices with a £90 billion intervention.

The new Prime Minister, who took office after meeting the Queen in Balmoral, is thought to be planning to freeze bills at around the £2,500 mark – some £500 higher than current levels but more than £1,000 below next month’s cap.

Details have not yet been finalised, but the plan is expected to be funded through general taxation or increased borrowing rather than paid for in future energy bills.

A Government source confirmed a Times report that the energy freeze will be at around the £2,500 mark, although an insider in the Truss camp said “nothing is finalised yet”.

The plan is based on the current £1,971 energy price cap plus the £400 universal handout announced under Mr Johnson’s government.

Critique

First off Jolyon Maugham from the Good Law Project wrote a thread and called it “a complete shocker.”

Not all the detail is yet available but energy plans look a complete shocker.



(1) She will use the power of the state to ensure energy companies can continue to make vast profits – and put the cost on consumers. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) September 6, 2022

(2) They will do nothing to dampen demand in a highly supply-constrained market. She has no idea how high prices will go and how much this will cost but however high they go, under her plan, consumers or taxpayers will pay them. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) September 6, 2022

He is not the only one. Richard Murphy, who runs the Tax Research blog, also slammed the initial plans.

Murphy called the plan “dire” and concluded “That’s Trussonomics for you: delivering personal misery in a failed state faster than anything or anyone else can”.

The Truss energy plan is dire. A short thread.. — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) September 6, 2022

The plan’s aim is to guarantee the massive profits energy companies are making. — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) September 6, 2022

That’s Trussonomics for you: delivering personal misery in a failed state faster than anything or anyone else can. — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) September 6, 2022

