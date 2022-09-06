The Daily Mail and Daily Express have pinned their hopes on Liz Truss being the new Maggie Thatcher.

This was the Mail’s front page:

And this is how the Express welcomed her into the top job:

Liz Truss has become the UK’s third female Prime Minister after meeting the Queen at Balmoral.

She will head to Downing Street to deliver her first speech in office, just hours after Boris Johnson used his farewell address to pledge “fervent support” to his successor.

The Prime Minister followed Mr Johnson to the Queen’s Scottish estate and, shortly after he tendered his resignation, she had an audience with the monarch to become the 15th premier of her reign.

Ms Truss will begin putting in place her team of officials and ministers, with key allies and supporters already pencilled in for some of the most senior roles, including Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng who is widely expected to be given the crucial role of chancellor.

Previous support

But people were quick to point out that these papers have pinned their hope on previous candidates and, let’s be honest, it hasn’t worked out.

Monkeys and typewriters pic.twitter.com/4gmDdXmtUE — Lord Boulting of Lewisham (@nedboulting) September 5, 2022

And these…

Vote David Cameron; he’s the new Obama.



Vote Theresa May; she’s the new Iron Lady.



Vote #BorisJohnson; he’s the new Churchill.



How many times are people going to fall for this nonsense. They’ll change the face at the top again, but it’s the same crap underneath. pic.twitter.com/OG9ZIqQDSW — Spar4 (@Mckendrick36) July 7, 2022

Nobody says Theresa May was an ‘iron lady’ during her time as PM.

Remember when Theresa May was the new "Iron Lady"?



How long before Brexit takes Johnson out as well?#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/edq89GigT2 — #RejoinEU #CitizenofNowhere 🇪🇺 🇿🇦 (🇬🇧) (@PlanetZuma) October 6, 2021

Over to Trevor Noah to sum it all up…

Brexit has destroyed 3 Prime Ministers… so I think one of the old countries should just colonise the UK… as shit is out of controlpic.twitter.com/z8K4FFT0eu — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 6, 2022

