MPs are back in parliament and so is anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray.

Before the summer recess, he vowed to protest ‘twice as loud’ after police seized his amplifiers.

The top hat-wearing demonstrator had moved from a traffic island to the pavement across the road, but police told him it was still in a designated area where noisy protesting is forbidden under the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act.

At the time Mr Bray told the PA news agency: “I’ve got more amps on order and I’m going to link four amps together – not this week, maybe next week – and it’ll be twice as loud as it was here to compensate for the move to the corner.

“In fact, I’m going to wire eight together.”

Mr Bray shouted “this is ridiculous, this is fascism” as officers told him to stop.

And he was true to his word, as he followed Dominic Raab with a sign behind him that alluded, not very subtly, to “Tory bulls**t.’

Better cropped a bit, the picture too. pic.twitter.com/2vb6QwCxI2 — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 5, 2022

Tobias Elwood also got the rude sign treatment.

Tobias Elwood Tory MP just now at Parliament. I think he’d make a great comedian. #WeDemandBetter pic.twitter.com/6GN3Jtx53g — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 6, 2022

Bray got sent packing from the gates of Downing Street by police, so took his protests to the Foreign Office.

Police shut us down at Downing Street so we went to Foreign Office to blast through arches. Then we came opposite Downing St. as Johnson left… vile copper starts pulling leads out of amp. pic.twitter.com/Zl2PO8jiQn — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 6, 2022

So this morning at 0710 we were sent away from the gates of Parliament by the Police. The Foreign office was the next best place to be to get sound to Johnson’s last speech. pic.twitter.com/okEWE9CSDJ — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 6, 2022

He wasn’t too complimentary about two outgoing ministers, Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries.

Nadine Dorries has finally become #GoNads … Is she getting a peerage? I think so! Does she deserve it??? Absolutely f'king not! If she does it will need to be stripped from her! #WeDemandBetter #GoNadsJustGO — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 5, 2022

Awww, little message for Priti! 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 5, 2022

