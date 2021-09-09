England legend Gary Lineker schooled fellow ex-footballer Matt Le Tissier after the latter made a bizarre claim about the flu and Covid.
Posting on Twitter, Le Tissier questioned why scientists have “never” tried to defeat flu in the same way as they have Covid.
He seems to have missed the flu vaccine that has been about for ages. The first flu vaccine was licensed for civilian use in the U.S. in 1945.
The 1918 influenza pandemic infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide and left 675,000 people dead in the United States, according to the CDC.
Why didn’t we ever try this hard to “defeat” flu? It has a similar fatality rate to “covid” and actually affects younger people more? Answers on a postcard— Matt Le Tissier🌸 (@mattletiss7) September 8, 2021
He replied: ‘Yeah Matt, why didn’t someone come up with a flu vaccine?’
Yeah Matt, why didn’t someone come up with a flu vaccine? https://t.co/lXX5WlXBUp— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 8, 2021
Reactions
There were a lot of people who loved Lineker’s comeback
1.
Stick to football mate🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/VniWa5mL3k— jake smith (@jake_thedog05) September 8, 2021
2.
Jesus fucking christ on a bike https://t.co/GR7vvrhEf5— mac (@iseeyoupenguin) September 8, 2021
3.
Why would you ask a question and turn off your comments? Strange man. Don’t you agree? https://t.co/Uap8R980yN— 𝙰𝚜𝚑 (@WastefulSavant) September 8, 2021
4.
This guy’s stupidity never ceases to amaze me. Great baller but special kind of moron nowadays https://t.co/U94Jb27ng9— Papa Shango (@PapaShango61) September 8, 2021
5.
you could call it “the flu jab” https://t.co/HKVCsyK5TI— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 8, 2021
6.
You’re welcome https://t.co/sRlRMT3RRV pic.twitter.com/rYIcTomKXp— Steve (@StephenTaylors7) September 8, 2021
7.
Wand of a foot— 🎲 𝖙 𝖍 𝖎 𝖘 𝖎 𝖘 𝖇 𝖆 𝖗 𝖉 𝖈 𝖔 𝖗 𝖊 🎲 (@thisisbardcore) September 8, 2021
Skip of a brain https://t.co/Mh2qnS6X6M
