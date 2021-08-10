Yesterday anti-vaxx protesters clashed with police as they attempted to gain entry to TV studios where the ITV show Loose Women was being filmed.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show officers battling to keep a large crowd from entering the BBC’s old headquarters in White City, west London.

The crowd, thought to be anti-vaccination protesters, could be heard shouting and chanting at the officers, who formed a wall in front on the studios.

They started at Shepherds Bush Green at around 1pm on Monday before making the journey to the Studioworks site.

Currently, the site is used by BBC Studioworks with ITV live programmes such as This Morning and Loose Women filmed there, as well as some live BBC shows. The BBC Worlds News is filmed nearby.

However, the main BBC News programme is filmed at Broadcasting House in Portland Place, Westminster.

The BBC sold the site to property developers Stanhope plc in 2013, and the site now mostly contains homes and entertainment and leisure facilities.

So it seems they went to attack a block of luxury apartments and the Loose Women gang.

This epic error was not missed by those on social media. Here’s what people had to say:

Reactions

1.

Oh god, the anti-vaxxers have started protesting Costa pic.twitter.com/8hofFUmxA2 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) August 9, 2021

2.

Protesting against something which isn’t happening by laying siege to an organisation which has nothing to do with the thing that isn’t happening at a building in which that organisation doesn’t live anymore is truly The Perfect Storm Of Stupid. — Mitch Benn🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) August 9, 2021

3.

Anti-vaxxers storm BBC HQ. pic.twitter.com/1TKvfDJGTY — Cameron Yarde Jnr (@CameronYardeJnr) August 9, 2021

4.

#antivaxxers company HQ Protest Dates & Companies for this week.



09/08 BBC House

10/08 Rumbelows

11/08 Blockbuster

12/08 Littlewoods

13/08 Woolworths

14/08 Athena

15/08 Poundworld



Pebble Mill tba. — Lostit – nature’s digital artist. (@LostitNft) August 9, 2021

5.

Was coming back home from centre of London and read about the anti-vax protests at BBC TV Centre, so went a different way than normal avoid Regent St. Then found out that the protest was at White City. Where the BBC stopped being in 2013. Amazing comedy work from those guys. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) August 9, 2021

6.

Storming Television Centre to find the BBC news studios is like storming Craven Cottage to find the Champions League trophy. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 9, 2021

7.

We’ve stormed the BBC Television Centre by mistake! pic.twitter.com/UssqeuVODv — Lapsedcat (@Lapsedcat) August 9, 2021

8.

Anti-vax dickheads storming the Television Centre that the BBC left in 2013 tells you all you need to know about how good they are at research and fact finding.#COVIDIOTS — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 9, 2021

9.

Anti-vaxxers and anti-lockdowners don’t listen to MSM lies. They do their own research.



Which is why they end up protesting against the BBC at a building the BBC left 8 years ago. https://t.co/W1Dl97z319 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 9, 2021

10.

What’s more embarrassing: protesting against lockdown when lockdown is over? Or protesting at Television Centre that’s actually a Soho House? https://t.co/AsUXD2bBmg — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) August 9, 2021

11.

So this is wild… anti-vaxxers demonstrating outside the Shepherd’s Bush studios today…. clearly thinking that it’s 1978 and still the BBC television centre pic.twitter.com/zFfDcscVUV — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 9, 2021

12.

Anti-Vaxxers are protesting the wrong building in London in an attempt to, nope, absolutely no idea, almost like they’re all bellends with nothing better to do. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 9, 2021

13.

gosh who to believe, scientists or anti-vaxxers whining at the wrong building — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) August 9, 2021

14.

Anti vaxxers trying to storm a studio where Graham Norton is being filmed. These clowns are just so fucking dumb. Probably getting confused with the Norton Anti Virus for computers! pic.twitter.com/zMYHO8ZMpB — Imran Sheikh (@indieimmy) August 9, 2021

15.

“We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight on the set of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two”. https://t.co/dOKyslAplq — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) August 9, 2021

16.

Anti-lockdown protestors are storming BBC Television centre, to protest to a TV company that isn’t there any more about a lockdown that isn’t on any more. — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 9, 2021

17.

18.

Latest: angry mob upset at mockery about turning up at old BBC address. Now marching to Winchester to petition the queen.



(I can keep this up all day) — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) August 9, 2021

19.

If you favour your own online ‘research’ over the peer-reviewed work of evidence-based experts going back decades, you should not be surprised to find yourself ‘storming’ a BBC building that does not, in fact, house the BBC.

See also vaccines, climate change & EU membership. — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) August 9, 2021

20.

So are the protestors protesting against the BBC expecting me and Holly Willoughby to email Huw Edwards or something? Because they’re banging the doors of studios used by ITV daytime not by the BBC since 2012. If they can’t use Google maps how do they know so much about vaccines? — Adil Rashford Saka Sancho 💙 (@adilray) August 9, 2021

21.

Anti-vaxxers protest BBC coverage of pandemic by storming a building in White City. A building the BBC vacated in 2013 and is now luxury flats. Is there a link between stupidity and anti-vax? Opinions vary but evidence is growing … — Andrew Neil (@afneil) August 9, 2021

However on Neils’ comment some pointed out…

It helps if you don’t insult your viewers, Andrew! — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewEQuinn) August 9, 2021

Ask your TV audience. I think all ten of them were there. — Josh Scully (@JoshAlexCairo) August 9, 2021

22.

Seeing the anti-(whatever it is this time?) protestors storm the wrong BBC HQ just made me think this. pic.twitter.com/GnZkXJUeOt — Steve Cooksley 💙 (@DoctorBeechwood) August 9, 2021

