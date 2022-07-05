Boris Johnson has told volodymyr Zelensky he believes Ukraine can retake territory recently captured by Russia in a call about the latest situation in the war-torn nation.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday reiterated the UK’s commitment to helping Kyiv defend itself and rebuild, as the Ukrainian president thanked Mr Johnson for a further £100 million in support.

In their call, Mr Johnson and Mr Zelensky discussed how to quickly get grain out of Ukraine, with Mr Johnson saying the UK “stood ready to help in any way possible”, according to a Downing Street spokeswoman.

Mr Johnson suggested on Monday the Danube and other rivers could be used to free Ukraine’s trapped grain, amid fears Russia’s Black Sea blockade could lead to starvation around the world.

Pincher

The spokeswoman said the Prime Minister also updated Mr Zelensky “on the latest UK military equipment, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks”.

The Prime Minister, who is under political pressure at home over the resignation of former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, tweeted: “Updated President (Zelensky) on progress made at @G7 and @NATO last week.

“I believe the Ukrainian military can retake territory recently captured by Putin’s forces. The UK remains committed to helping Ukraine defend itself & rebuild.”

Support for Ukraine is of course very important, but a lot of people say this is another cynical attempt to deflect away from domestic issues.

How long before Zelensky doesn’t take his calls?

Have a look at this list first…

Reactions

1.

Johnson's message loosely translates to; "UK's in the shitter my friend & you're the only viable distraction I have right now so get off your bloody arse, put the snow away, & lets see some bloody results with all that money & weaponry we've sent you!" — Steve E Ennever (@MusicMiscreant) July 5, 2022

2.

Every time he's in a mess, Johnson seeks Zelensky's protection. Which happens a lot.



From Zelensky's point of view, Ukraine gets more money or weapons each time, so happy to play along.



Glossing over that this is Johnson spending money to protect himself. https://t.co/QCZLkC3iLW — David Henig 🇺🇦 (@DavidHenigUK) July 5, 2022

3.

Zelensky is Johnson’s version of the emergency text you send a friend to interrupt you on a bad date.



This is where we are. — Brendan May (@bmay) July 5, 2022

4.

Boris Johnson wakes up to another embarrassment!



His secretary “What are we going to say on Pincher”



Ring Zelensky , get Zelensky on the phone, give them more weapons, ring Zelensky again! Get it out there “I’ve spoken to Zelensky”



Repeat — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 5, 2022

5.

On this tricky morning for Boris Johnson, he holds a call with President Zelensky https://t.co/vAgau5Mlo8 — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) July 5, 2022

6.

So, Johnson has phoned Zelensky. What else can he do to save himself? I wonder how many hospitals / bridges / knighthoods / peerages he’s offered today? — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) July 5, 2022

7.

"The thing is Boris, you have visited quite a few times already…" pic.twitter.com/mXf6GwqnbX — John O’Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) July 5, 2022

8.

Hahaha! That poor fucker. Boris has him on speed dial. I swear, if he ever got arrested, Johnson would make his one call to Zelensky. https://t.co/jLpFMKQ7po — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) July 5, 2022

9.

I'm all for UK support for Ukraine. But the more obvious it becomes that Johnson is using Zelensky as his shield, the more risk that the UK population actually turns against further support. — David Henig 🇺🇦 (@DavidHenigUK) July 5, 2022

10.

Current tactics of the Johnson government, full list: Denials. Further denials. Winking. Patronising Susanna Reid. Phone-call to Zelensky. Carrie getting pregnant. "Drawing a line under it." Shouting "Look! Out of the window! A moo-cow!" Reshuffling the sex-cases. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) July 5, 2022

11.

What are the odds, with Boris Johnson challenged over No10 lies over Chris Pincher this morning, that the PM has had a call with Zelensky… ❄️ https://t.co/nV26Stqdp9 — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) July 5, 2022

Related: National search underway for Govt minister with a spine following Pincher revelations