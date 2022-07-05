If you’re finding that the feeling of existential dread is building to a crescendo by Sunday evening, it’s not uncommon. Lots of us know it: the weekend is over, the fear of opening your emails at 8.59am on a Monday morning (what’s going to be in there?) and stress over what the week will throw at you.

However, if every single evening feels like that, then there’s a problem. If your current job is so awful, then something has to give: considering the working week in the UK is 40 hours, that’s a lot of time being miserable.

Work doesn’t have to feel like that, says jobs site Indeed. Its Work Happiness Score measures lots of different things about how we feel about our workplaces. The key dimensions contributing to wellbeing at work are things such as belonging and inclusion, as well as trust, appreciation, manager support, and a sense of purpose.

Happiness matters, because when we’re happy in our jobs, we feel better, and we do better. “Happier people receive more positive reviews, are more productive, creative, earn higher incomes, and are less likely to burn out or be absent from work. Happier people are also more likely to get and keep jobs,” confirms Dr Sonja Lyubomirsky, who worked on the report.

Home happiness

Additionally, 92 per cent of people say work has a knock-on effect on their happiness at home, and as happiness declined by about 10 per cent during the pandemic in any case, the result has seen a lot of people leaving their jobs and going elsewhere. Employers are aware their staff expect more: 76 per cent say that expectations around happiness at work have increased in the last five years.

There is hope: 97 per cent of us reckon happiness at work is possible, so if you’re looking to be a bit cheerier during the 9-5, we have some roles to check out below. And there are plenty more to discover on the Job Board too.

Audit Senior Manager Insurance, Mazars

The Role: As an Audit Senior Manager, you will support the senior management team including partners to develop and build the audit team and client offering. You will work closely with clients and be committed to providing an exceptional audit service.

The Responsibilities: Assisting and advising the client service management team on the formulation of audit strategy and planning, you’ll be the technical expert for audit assignments, providing advice to the audit team and client. You will lead an audit team, ensuring the team completes in a timely manner, within budget.

The Requirements: You’ll need ACA/CA/ACCA (or equivalent) qualification and you’ll have significant experience of leading external audits, managing a portfolio of clients and leading audit teams. Prior experience of working at an experienced audit assistant manager or manager level is required, as is client relationship management. Apply now.

DFT Engineer, Graphcore

The Role: Graphcore is looking for a DFT Engineer to join its silicon team. Ideally the right candidate will have a strong focus on quality, an understanding of the importance of production testing on the success of a product, and some hands-on experience in one or more of the following areas: RTL design, simulations and debugging, synthesis, STA and DFT.

The Responsibilities: Working with the silicon team to define DFT specifications and chip test interface, you’ll also be developing and implementing DFT architecture and implementing DFT infrastructure. Working with the silicon team to verify DFT features and implement design changes is also part of the role.

The Requirements: Knowledge of industrial standards and practices in DFT, including ATPG, JTAG, MBIST and trade-offs between test quality and test time is required. Experience in developing DFT specifications and driving DFT architecture and methods for designs and a solid understanding of design verification methodologies for validating DFT implementation in simulation pre-silicon is necessary. Apply now.

Solution Architect – Data Science, eClerx

The Role: The Solution Architect – Data Science role is on eClerx ABU’s (Analytics Business Unit) leadership team and is a unique opportunity to work across diverse problem statements, mentor a team of deeply passionate data experts, have direct access to C-level leaders and their priorities, and have a measurable impact on growth and value-creation.

The Responsibilities: You will collaborate with clients to understand their business objectives and provide solutions to address their needs, as well as conduct discovery sessions, workshops, and whiteboard sessions.

The Requirements: You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent professional experience, as well as experience in customer-facing data science, analytics, and as a team leader. Deep expertise in data engineering, modeling, and visualisation tools is required. Apply now.

