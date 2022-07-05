Dominic Raab has claimed that Boris Johnson knew nothing about an inquiry into Chris Pincher in 2019.
The former foreign minister came to the defence of the PM today following allegations that Johnson was briefed “in person” about the complaint.
Lord McDonald of Salford said the government is lying about Pincher in an extraordinary statement sent out on Tuesday.
In his letter, he said: “Mr Johnson was briefed in person about the initiation and outcome of the investigation. There was a ‘formal complaint’.
“Allegations were ‘resolved’ only in the sense that the investigation was completed; Mr Pincher was not exonerated. To characterise the allegations as ‘unsubstantiated’ is therefore wrong”
Reactions to the news on social media have been strong, with a national search underway for a government minister with a spine.
Here’s what people had to say: