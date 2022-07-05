Dominic Raab has claimed that Boris Johnson knew nothing about an inquiry into Chris Pincher in 2019.

The former foreign minister came to the defence of the PM today following allegations that Johnson was briefed “in person” about the complaint.

Lord McDonald of Salford said the government is lying about Pincher in an extraordinary statement sent out on Tuesday.

In his letter, he said: “Mr Johnson was briefed in person about the initiation and outcome of the investigation. There was a ‘formal complaint’.

“Allegations were ‘resolved’ only in the sense that the investigation was completed; Mr Pincher was not exonerated. To characterise the allegations as ‘unsubstantiated’ is therefore wrong”

Reactions to the news on social media have been strong, with a national search underway for a government minister with a spine.

Here’s what people had to say:

This country and frankly should be in jail for misconduct in public office rather than in Downing Street. And these wretched ministers who defend him day in day out should be out of office too. They are a disgrace to 🇬🇧 2/2 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 5, 2022

Don't suppose there's any chance of some cabinet members stumbling across a spine or two this morning? — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) July 5, 2022

Is this the mo the Cabinet and other Ministers find spines and rise up against a PM turning them into serial liars? — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) July 5, 2022

A Minister can expect to have to go out and defend an unpopular line and that can be uncomfortable. But a Minister is entitled to expect that they won’t be lied to by No 10. — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) July 5, 2022