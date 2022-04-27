David Cameron and a right-leaning thinktank have warned the government to defend its flagship counter-extremism strategy from criticisms or risk enabling terrorism. The report claims that Prevent is being undermined by “Islamist campaigners and their allies.”

However, a blistering thread has slammed the programme for blatant Islamophobia.

In response to David Cameron’s defence of Prevent, the UK’s controversial and discriminatory counter-terrorism strategy, Ilyas Nagdee, Amnesty International UK’s Racial Justice Director, said: “David Cameron’s defence of Prevent is shockingly misplaced and only does more to demonise Muslim organisations. Cameron’s assertion that criticising the flawed counter-terrorism strategy increases terrorism is simply wrong.

“Policy Exchange’s report should have instead focussed on the host of human rights violations committed by Prevent – and not just been another excuse to make scathing attacks on Muslim organisations.

“The former prime minister’s comments fail to address the real cases of Prevent referrals and the traumatic consequences it has on children. There is mounting evidence that the controversial counter-terrorism strategy discriminates and disproportionately targets British Muslims – specifically children and young people.

“Thousands of children are routinely referred each year to Prevent but have not been suspected of a crime, yet they are criminalised by having their data retained on secret databases with little transparency on how these are monitored and who has access to them.”

Thread

Dr Maria W. Norris, assistant professor at Coventry University wrote a thread that outlines why she believes Prevent was Islamophobic by design.

It is a must-read, especially if your name rhymes with ‘gamaran’.

1.

Let’s talk about why Prevent is Islamophobic. Firstly, it is important to recognise that it is by design.



Buckle up!



🧵 — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

2.

Did you know that from its inception, Prevent distributed funding according to demographics? Any Local Authority with a Muslim population of at least 5% was automatically given Prevent funding.



2/ — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

3.

Some local authorities conducted risk-assessment and concluded they did not have any radicalization issues in their area but they received Prevent funding anyway because the Muslim population was above 5%



The implication=the bigger the Muslim population, the bigger the threat 3/ — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

4.

The 2011 Prevent review allegedly removed the demographic-based funding, and yet, the local authorities deemed priority areas by Prevent did not change. There was no transparency on the funding allocation after 2011, with many Freedom of Information requests being denied.



4/ — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

5.

So for years, British Muslims were targets of counter-terrorism strategy based solely on their presence in a local authority area, whether or not there was any evidence of extremism.



5/ — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

6.

So why is this the case? Prevent is part of the UK flagship Counterterrorism Policy, CONTEST, and like every policy it has 3 basic components: Problem definition, blame allocation, and solution.

6/ — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

7.

CONTEST provides us with hundreds of pages over several years showing how the UK government defines terrorism.



And it is very simple: To the British government, terrorism is a foreign problem, a problem of the Muslim other.



7/ — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

8.

CONTEST lays down this logic through the twin mechanisms of assimilation and disassociation.



Let's look at assimilation first.



Throughout all of CONTEST, disparate issues are brought together under a the umbrella of Islamic extremism.

8/ — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

9.

The policy lists different attacks carried out by Islamist terrorist groups that have happened during the 1990s and 2000s. These attacks are presented without any context or detail on their motive They are presented chronologically, giving the impression of common descent

9/ — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

10.

A paragraph on the Lockerbie bombing (1.07) is followed by one on the assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat (1.08), followed by a discussion of the Afghanistan Mujahideen in 1979 and the 1987 intifadah (1.09), before a paragraph on Algeria, then the 1993 WTC attack. 10/ — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

11.

The strategy excludes all mentions of the geopolitical, historical context. For example, when discussing the 1987 intifadah, there is no mention whatsoever of the Israeli/Palestininan conflict. The only context given? Ideology

11/ pic.twitter.com/WstX18lPre — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

12.

Conflicts in Chechnya and the Algerian Civil War are also presented divorced on context, with ideology (Islamic extremism) being the only explanation given



12/ pic.twitter.com/G2x0YiMEY3 — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

13.

There are lots of other examples, and this assimilation of disparate acts and actors under the umbrella of Islamic extremism serves to locate the problem of terrorism firmly within Islam.



13/ — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

14.

Alongside the assimilation process, the policy has intense disassociation. It completely and utterly remove any historical or geopolitical context, reducing everything down to Islam.



But there is more.



14/ — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

15.

CONTEST absolutely removed the UK in particular, and the West in general, from the problem of terrorism.

For example, when Iraq is mentioned, it is without any mention of the war:



15/ pic.twitter.com/GdPr8wrnKX — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

16.

No explanation is given for what happened in 2003, the fall of Saddam Hussein, or the presence of coalition forces.



Further, anything related to Western action has a conditional predicate attached to it: 'perceived', 'alleged'

16/ pic.twitter.com/J9FeQ2lq9r — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

17.

So by assimilating disparate groups and events under Islamic ideology, and disassociating any geopolitical context or western action from the explanation of terrorism, CONTEST, the UK's flagship counterterrorism policy clearly frames terrorism as a Muslim problem.

17/ — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

18.

So Prevent targets Muslims by design. The policy is designed this way:



Problem definition: Islamic Extremism

Blame Allocation: Muslim communities

Solution: Prevent.



Prevent in particular, and UK counterterrorism as a whole, are working EXACTLY AS DESIGNED



18/ — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

19.

So of course the UK counterterrorism does such a shoddy job of dealing with the far-right. It was not designed to deal with the far-right.



19/ — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

20.

The far-right has been part of Prevent since 2011, and as of yet, THERE IS NOT A SINGLE PARAGRAPH explaining the threat from the far right. There is no problem definition, blame allocation, or solution.



Compare that to hundreds of pages explaining Islamic extremism. 20/ — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

21.

So it is just not Prevent that is not fit for purpose, it is the entirety of the UK counterterrorism strategy. It is Islamophobic by design.



And it Does. Not. Work.



20/20 — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

Related: Penny Mordaunt hails Brexit win as Britain signs trade deal…. with Jordan