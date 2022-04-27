The Conservatives are investigating claims that a Tory MP was caught watching pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber.

It left Gary Lineker to make comment of the day on the grubby matter.

Chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris was looking into the “wholly unacceptable” allegations, with a spokeswoman vowing on Wednesday that “action will be taken”.

The investigation came after several newspapers reported that the claims were aired during a meeting of Tory MPs in Westminster the night before.

The PA news agency understands the investigation centres on allegations that a Conservative watched the adult video in the Commons chamber, but could not immediately establish whether the MP was a frontbencher.

Wholly unacceptable

A Conservative whips’ office spokeswoman said: “The chief whip is looking into this matter.

“This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and action will be taken.”

The meeting came amid reports that 56 MPs, including three Cabinet ministers, are facing allegations of sexual misconduct referred to the Independent Complaints and Grievances Scheme.

It also follows outrage over the Mail On Sunday publishing “sexist” and disputed claims from unnamed Tory MPs that deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner tried to distract Boris Johnson with her legs during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended by between 40 and 50 Tory MPs, including Mr Heaton-Harris, Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden and Commons Leader Mark Spencer, according to the Mirror.

Former prime minister Theresa May also attended the meeting, but was understood not to have been present when the porn allegations were made.

Lineker

Now this tweet from Gary Lineker is something else…

1.

Mass debating in the House is common. https://t.co/7caMAoiyF9 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 27, 2022

Other reactions

1.

I’ve never understood the idea of watching porn at work or in any kind of public space. As *watching* porn is surely a pointless thing to do without its…more interactive element. Are these MPs watching for the storylines? The acting? — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 27, 2022

2.

Rees-Mogg seen with some high-quality French lithographs of a bare ankle. https://t.co/I4NIB5lqiI — Donaeld The Unready (@donaeldunready) April 27, 2022

3.

probs just researching how they're gonna shaft the country further https://t.co/LidKRVhO87 — niran (@TheOfficialFNG) April 27, 2022

4.

Can’t believe it was a front bench minister. What does he think the back benches are for? — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) April 27, 2022

5.

Hang on, what's the sequence?



1: Deny there was any porn

2: Admit there was a video, but deny it was porn

3: Admit it was porn, but say "I didn't realise it was porn as I was watching it."

4: Apologise fulsomely for watching porn.

5: Insist that everyone watches porn at work. — Edwin Flay (@EdwinFlay) April 27, 2022

6.

You’d think that for £82,000 a year plus expenses at the very least we could expect them not to crank one out in parliament https://t.co/KcE02zHZ6c — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 27, 2022

7.

Imagine having the gall to watch porn on your phone in the House of Commons. 3 years ago I was watching Frasier on my laptop on a train and Frasier and a woman started kissing and I briefly worried anyone passing by would think I was watching porn. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) April 27, 2022

