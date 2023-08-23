I agree with Laurence Fox. Hard men make good times, and we need more hard men pic.twitter.com/9VmzZq2ZxH

Owen Jones also got in on the action – and we were all here for it.

But the tweet was quickly trolled on social media, with a Darren Grimes parody account posting this epic response.

“We are in bad times. We need MEN.”

The anti-vax campaigner and failed London mayoral candidate, who is currently the subject of a police investigation after he drunkenly set fire to LGBTQ+ flags on Father’s Day, had his crowning moment on Twitter in 2021 after he posted about needed “hard men”.

Laurence Fox has made a habit of making a wally of himself on social media over the years- but this one has got to take the biscuit.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .