Laurence Fox has made a habit of making a wally of himself on social media over the years- but this one has got to take the biscuit.
The anti-vax campaigner and failed London mayoral candidate, who is currently the subject of a police investigation after he drunkenly set fire to LGBTQ+ flags on Father’s Day, had his crowning moment on Twitter in 2021 after he posted about needed “hard men”.
In a bizarre rant, the actor wrote:
“Bad Times make hard men. Hard men make good times. Good times make soft men. Soft men make bad times.
“We are in bad times. We need MEN.”
But the tweet was quickly trolled on social media, with a Darren Grimes parody account posting this epic response.
Owen Jones also got in on the action – and we were all here for it.
Related: Horrifying details of allegations against Andrew Tate revealed