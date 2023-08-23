The horrifying details of evidence compiled by Romanian prosecutors in the case against Andrew Tate have been handed to the BBC.

Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal to be released from house arrest at the start of the month, but we will not be able to leave the country as they await a trial to take place.

Some 300 pages of reported testimony and evidence have been handed to the BBC and provide a rare glimpse inside the pre-trial prosecution case against Andrew Tate, whose controversial views and online influence have sparked warnings from teachers, police and rights groups.

“Slave these bitches”

Included in the summary is testimony from what prosecutors say are several women who lived in a building near the Tates’ house on the outskirts of Bucharest.

The women allege that income from their online pornographic content was controlled by the defendants, along with some accounts and passwords.

Transcriptions of audio messages from 2020 shows Tristan Tate appear to say he doesn’t want the women on sites like PornHub and OnlyFans to have access to their accounts:

“I don’t want them to have the passwords, I don’t want them to have anything.”

“I don’t want to tell them that they have OnlyFans, I want that money to be used by me and you, screw them…”

Another part of the transcript reads:

“Mainly I’m going to slave these bitches […] I’m going to make them work even more hours and hours and hours.. I work these bitches like slaves. […] SLAVE work. Minimum 10 or 12 hours a day.”

Controlling behaviour

In other transcribed messages that prosecutors say took place between this alleged victim and Andrew Tate over several weeks, Tate appears to mix talk of love and marriage with what seem to be orders, threats, references to rape, or insults such as “bitch” or “whore”.

According to the file, the alleged victim appears to ask him not to use those terms.

In response to a demand for group sex, the file says, she tells Andrew Tate, “I will not have sex with girls. I’m not going to do this.” And then, “Baby, I gotta drink for this. I can’t do it without drinking.”

Tate is alleged to have responded, “Don’t be boring […] I want to see that you submit to me […] Shut up you whore, you will do as I say.”

This is not the only allegation of abuse. The case file summary also contains detailed witness accounts of Mr Tate’s alleged violence towards women.

One alleged rape victim says that, during one incident, he told her to take off her clothes while keeping her shoes on, then “slapped her across the face”.

She says she was unable to reject Mr Tate because he would hold her head during sex, telling her he no longer wanted to receive negative messages from her, and threatening to get her pregnant and lock her in a house.

According to the prosecution case, the alleged victim “was crying and scared because she thought [Andrew Tate] was capable of anything”.

