Laurence Fox has tweeted something silly again.

This time, commenting on goodness knows what, the actor-turned-outrage merchant expressed his sadness at the world’s current “bad times”.

His solution? Well…

Bad Times make hard men. Hard men make good times. Good times make soft men. Soft men make bad times. We are in bad times. We need MEN.

We wouldn’t dare speculate on what Laurence is after here. But, needless to say, Twitter had some thoughts.

Good times, bad times You know I’ve had my share When my woman left home For a brown eyed man But, I still don’t seem to care https://t.co/WU0lGHM38Z

Sorry are you talking about men or do you mean eggs.

